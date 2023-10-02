New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/1

CENTER DAVID ANDREWS

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, October 1, 2023

On what happened today...

"Well we turned the ball over against a really good team, that's what happened. It's self-explanatory you know, we gave up 21 points off of turnovers so can't win in this league, can't win at any level doing that. We got behind really early against a really good front (line), and talented defense and good offense, you can't win, it's not a recipe for success at any level."

On his message to Mac Jones after getting benched...

"(The game) is over, let's go. Next week alright. Look the game over, it was over 15 minutes ago, let's learn from it and let's move on as a team. That's what it is, I think that's the message if you go beat a team 45 to zero, that's it, move on. So, we got a big challenge this week and that's part of this league. Win or lose, learn from it and move on. Just do a fast turn-around."

On concerns for Mac Jones' confidence...

"I think we all have some confidence issue after a performance like that, it's a team game so you know, I think it's all of us that have to look in the mirror and correct everything, it's not just (Mac's) fault, it's a team game, we got to do better, everyone has to hold up their end of the bargain. It can never be one person's fault."

On biggest concern starting 1-3 this season...

"Just got to go out there and keep competing, we got to learn from these mistakes, we got to stop playing losing football. Turning the ball over, get behind, do things like that, you just can't win like that. So, we just got to play winning football and stop beating ourselves. This is too good of a team right; you beat yourself you can't overcome those things."

On if he feels like anything is missing...

"No, I mean there's a good group of guys in that locker room, and we have enough to win, we just got to do it. We need to play better all around, all of us. That's the biggest thing, we just got to play better and be better, you know there are glimpse of better, but you got to do it consistently in this league, that's the biggest thing is just playing good consistently, that's how you have success in this league. You can't just do it 40 out-of-the 70 plays, you got to do it 65 out-of-the 66 or whatever it is.

On the QB sneak in the second quarter...

"I can't really comment on it right now, I haven't seen it. But obviously we have to do a better job in those key moments, key situations were can not necessarily turn the game but that was a big play in the game and you get that the ball midfield, you know that's tough. Just got to be better and do a better job of converting in those situations."

On why he believes in the locker room after worst career loss...