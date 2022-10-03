Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/2

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Oct 02, 2022 at 08:32 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 2, 2022

(opening statement) "In the end, Rodgers (Aaron) was too good. He made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those and he was just too smart, too good, too accurate. In the end, he got us. We couldn't quite do enough in the other areas to quite offset it. But I thought we really competed well. A lot of guys competed well. Obviously, we just came up a little bit short. In the end, Aaron got us on too many things. I thought we did a pretty good job on him, but there was just enough for him to take advantage of or make a couple of great throws that we couldn't quite cover. Back to work here this week and see if we can continue to build on some of the things we have done. Obviously we need to play better in some of the critical situations. It's obvious."

(on QB Bailey Zappe) "It was good. I thought he competed well."

(on the message to Zappe when he entered the game) "What message?"

(on if Zappe was different in the first half compared to the second) "I don't think so. He is good. He is ready to go so he needs me."

(on if he thought they pressured Rodgers enough) "There were some good things out there. As I said, in the end Rodgers was just too good. He is great, great player and he made some great plays. That was the difference in the game."

(on if he is proud of his team today) "Yeah, I said that."

(on DB Jack Jones) "We will look at the film and see how it goes. Jack made some good plays and there are some other things he can work on like everybody, like all of us. It was a big play at the end of the half."

(on if they had another quarterback ready to go after Zappe) "Of course."

(on who that next quarterback would have been) "It didn't turn out to be anybody so we will see."

(on Green Bay attacking the flats in overtime) "Are you talking about the passes that Aaron threw? That wasn't a missed assignment. That was Rodgers taking advantage of the space out there instead of handing the ball off. That is part of his read. As like usual he almost always does the right thing and makes a play."

(on OL Marcus Cannon) "I'll have to take a look at the film. He gave a great performance, though."

QUARTERBACK BAILEY ZAPPE

Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 2, 2022

(on seeing his first NFL action today) "Of course, it was exciting at first. It was a dream come true to play in an NFL game. It's obviously not the outcome we wanted at all. First, I give credit to my teammates. They kept me calm, they kept me…getting the nerves out of me. They kept me in my space; cool, calm and collected. And everyone played well tonight. O-line played well. We ran the ball well. It really just comes down to me. I need to make more plays and the outcome's different."

(on when he felt he had his feet under him) "Probably after like the first play. After the first play, after the first handoff, kind of settled in and everything kind of quieted down. And I just started giving the ball to the playmakers and let them do what they do best."

(on if he remembers the first play what was going through his mind) "Just making sure I did my job. That was the biggest thing."

(on if he was able to take a moment and think about playing at Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers) "Maybe a little bit pregame. But once the game started, I was settled in and focused on the task at hand. Especially when I went in, my main objective was to do my job and do it well."

(on his frustration level on getting the ball at midfield and not being able to get a first down) "Yeah, of course, losing the game is always the worst thing. Everybody will look back and look at the things we could have done differently. I feel like we played well as a team tonight. Like I said, O-line played well, receivers played well, running backs ran well. Of course, there's things we're going to see tomorrow that we look back and say 'If we did this differently.' There are things personally for me that if I make a throw or if I do something differently, the outcome's different. But that's the good thing about football, you've always got the next game."

(on if he proved anything today) "I mean, I guess so. But I'll leave that up to those people."

(on what it felt like to throw his first NFL touchdown pass) "It felt good, in that moment. But once that moment was over, I was ready for the next play and get going."

(on what he saw on the crossing patterns that went for a big gain and a touchdown) "I felt comfortable with that play. We all talked about it on the sideline and came out there and executed it well. I was able to play pitch and catch with the receivers and, like I said, we were able to execute those plays."

(on what was the message from the coaching staff and offensive leaders when he came in the game) "That's football. Play ball."

(on his interaction with Aaron Rodgers after the game) "Yeah, he just said good luck the rest of the way and I said the same thing for him. He said congrats on playing for the first time. That was really about it."

(on what kind of thoughts he had at halftime with the offense settling down in the second half) "Yeah, the biggest thing coming out of halftime was adjustments, really. I was mainly thinking about what we could do differently. Or what we all could do differently as an offense in the second half. And we did very well coming out. Like you said, the offense was executing plays in the second half and we settled down and we started playing football."

(on how different his week was preparing to be the backup and what moment he knew he was going in the game) "As far as being prepared, I've been doing this for like the last three weeks, just preparing myself as I'm going to play. I feel like that's one way I can continue to learn, continue to grow as a player. Treating every week that way. And I really didn't prepare any differently this week. I did my normal stuff, met with coaches, watched film, met with teammates, did all that stuff."

(on if he saw Hoyer come off the field and knew there was an issue) "Personally, no. I saw him coming off the field; I didn't know what was going on. Joe (Judge) turned to me and said that you're going in the next series. I went about my way and started playing ball."

(on how much Joe Judge helped him during the game) "I mean, Joe, Matty P, Coach Belichick, they would all come over after series and look at the little tablets, look over the pictures and everything. Kind of going through coverages…just kind of talking out that last series. That really helps moving on throughout the game."

(on what the sideline's reaction was to the pick-six, seemed like it changed the momentum) "Yeah, no doubt. It was a great play by Jack (Jones). I think that's his first career interception. For it to be a pick-six, that's pretty awesome by him."

(on what he learned today that he can take with him during his NFL career) "Just to continue to do my job. Give the ball to playmakers and let them do what they do best out in space. Continue to stay cool, calm and collected back there. And run the offense and just do the best I can for the team."

CENTER DAVID ANDREWS

Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 2, 2022

Not transcribed.

LINEBACKER MATTHEW JUDON

Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 2, 2022

Not transcribed.

SAFETY DEVIN MCCOURTY

Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 2, 2022

Not transcribed.

DEFENSIVE BACK JACK JONES

Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 2, 2022

Not transcribed.

