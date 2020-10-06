New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/5

QUARTERBACK JARRETT STIDHAM

Postgame Press Conference

Monday, October 5, 2020

Q: What were your thoughts on the opportunities that you had? How frustrating was that to have those picks? How did you feel stepping into that situation?

STIDHAM: "Obviously I was really excited just to get the opportunity to step in there and play football with the guys. I just wanted to come in and move the chains, try and give ourselves a shot to score some points. N'Keal (Harry) made a heck of a play in the back of the endzone. The guys up front were doing a great job with protection and the run game. It's frustrating that we couldn't pull out the win, but we can definitely learn and get better."

Q: How difficult was it to not be in uniform for the first three weeks of the season? Did you feel like you had shown enough in practice to be considered the No. 2 guy?

STIDHAM: "I definitely think that as a competitor, you want to be suiting up and on the field every game. I've just been controlling what I can control. Going further down the road here, I'm just going to continue to get better, really focus on what I can control, and really focus on what I can do to help the rest of the team out in whatever fashion that may be."

Q: How unique was this weekend?

STIDHAM: "Obviously, it was a very unique situation starting from Saturday morning to all weekend. We had to maneuver some things, figure some things out. At the end of the day, I think as a team we were ready to come here today, come in here with a great attitude and try to win a ball game. I think we played really hard. There's some things that we can learn from and get better from and that's what we're going to continue to do."

Q: What was the process of you being told you were going into the game?

STIDHAM: "It was there in the third quarter after one of the drives, Josh (Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels) just came over and said, 'Hey, you're in.' It was short and simple. That was pretty much it."

Q: Was there any conversation at halftime about you having the potential to go into the game in the second half?

STIDHAM: "No, there was not, no."

Q: Could you take us through the two interceptions? The one off of Julian's (Edelman) hands and the one deep in the endzone?

STIDHAM: "Those were both on me. Just got to place the ball better to Juls. The one to Damiere (Byrd) over the top, just trying to give him a chance. I've just got to do a better job of laying it out there and letting him go get it. Just trying to do my best to go out there and execute the plays that were called. Unfortunately, you know, I ended up throwing two interceptions."

Q: Could you recap what the week was like for you, being an active?

STIDHAM: "I took the scout team reps and other things like that during practice. Going into Saturday morning when we found out about the situation, it was really just trying to figure out not only football but the health and safety of everybody in the building. It was kind of a spur of the moment type thing where we had to switch some things around, do virtual meetings and stuff like that. I thought we did a good job of adapting to the situation and making the most of it."

Q: On that second interception, is that a situational moment where you want to generate points and yards quickly? Is there a different decision-making process for you in that situation?

STIDHAM: "I wouldn't necessarily say that there's a different decision-making process in that sort of situation because at the end of the day, I'm trying to move the chains, trying to get our offense down the field to score some points. If a read tells me to throw it down the field like that, then that's what I'll take. If not, then I'll go somewhere else. Just trying to follow my reads and give us an opportunity to score some points."

Q: How much work did you and Brian (Hoyer) have to do with Josh McDaniels and (Quarterbacks Coach Jedd) Fisch following the Cam Newton situation? How much readjusting on the fly did you guys have to do the last 48-72 hours?

STIDHAM: "There was definitely some readjustment involved but at the end of the day, Hoy and I both know the offense and know the game plan and so forth. We really just sat down with Josh and Jedd and went through things even further and making sure we were good on everything. That's kind of how it went."

Q: Now that you got some game action, how much more prepared would you feel if you got called upon to start or play again next week?

STIDHAM: "Obviously, I'll always want to be out there on the field, and it was good to get reps in a live game and so forth. I'm going to watch the film on the way back tonight, see where I can get better, see what I need to do in order to continue to grow as a person and as a player, and do whatever I can to help the team and put the team first. It was definitely good to get out there, but it was pretty frustrating not to get the win."

Q: You guys are facing a short week now before playing Denver. Is it your understanding that you'll have to prepare to start against those guys next weekend?

STIDHAM: "Oh, I don't really know. I'm just mainly focused on the game that we just played, watching the film on the way home and seeing what I can do better. As we get into tomorrow, start getting ready for Denver and moving onto them."

Q: Did Cam (Newton) give you guys any message before the game?

STIDHAM: "I texted Cam earlier this weekend. We chatted back and forth a bit. I just said, 'Hey, whatever you need, I'm here for you and I hope you're getting better.' We've had some good conversations throughout the week."

Q: You being in the quarterback room, what was it like for you mentally and emotionally to try and shift your focus on what was at hand in this game after a player in your position had tested positive for COVID-19?

STIDHAM: "I think at the end of the day, things can always happen in a weird way. Obviously, I want Cam to get better and have him get back in the room as soon as possible. Saturday morning, finding out, you're just really trying to go over the game plan even further and making sure you're good on everything and so on and so forth. That was what I was really focused on and trying to make sure that I was ready to go."

Q: What did you learn on a night like this that you can use going forward as an NFL quarterback?