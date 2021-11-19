New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/18

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Postgame Press Conference

Thursday, November 18, 2021

On getting shutout win

"Yeah, it was a good team win and the defense stepped up and played really well. The goal is to score one more point than the other team. We were lucky enough to do that. It's really hard to win in the NFL and you can't take anything for granted. You just have to watch the film and get better but at the end of the day the only thing that matters is scoring one more point than the other team."

On assessment of the offense

"I think we'll just have to watch it and see what happened. I think they emptied the clip on what they were going to try and bring against us. They did a good job on the defensive side. We can do better on offense, so we'll do that and it all just starts with watching the film. It's a short week but there's no excuses. We can play better, and we will."

On if he had people in the stands

"Yeah, I think a few people. It's close but my family, my immediate family is always at the games and that's always important to me. That's the people that mean a lot to me and I thank anybody that came down the road to watch us. I wish we could have played better but we got the win, so it was great."

On comradery of offense

"It's great. I think we have a great group of guys and early on, you're just trying to figure your way out with me in there and I'm trying to learn as best I can. But these guys have all played tons of football and I trust everybody on our offense. I feel like I can play better to you know, help them too. They've done a great job all year staying positive, and we all believe in each other and that's the most important part. It's the best team sport there is and I think our offensive unit really has that family feel to it and we love each other and we play together and we play for each other so we just have to keep doing that."

On if the Falcons did anything defensively that he never saw

"No, I mean they had 11 guys out there and we just read it out and tried to stick to what we do and they're going to bring different stuff just because it's a short week and they did a good job of that, but you always just take what the defense gives. If they give you the completion, take it, if they don't, throw it away or do whatever you have to do to not make a bad play and I could do better at that but always take what the defense gives."

On third quarter interception

"Yeah, it's first down and you never want to throw an interception on first down in the high red zone, so I'll have to watch it and see what happened but, the guy made a good play, and the line gave me enough time. It was just a bad throw and a poor read."

On offensive line setting a physical tone

"They looked great out there. I mean, they know who they're blocking and it's cool to see them work together. It's just a lot of double teams and stuff like that or whatever and they have a lot of chemistry and a lot of snaps together with the guys up front so they've gelled really well so I feel comfortable in the pocket with what they're doing. Some of those sacks tonight had nothing to do with them that was me and issues that I can fix through communication. They've done a great job and I just got to hold up my end of the bargain and help them out doing the tough things right. The best thing about those guys is just how they play together as a group. Not only as an offensive line, but into the whole offense when you add the skill players so we're all in this together and I think we're making progress, but we'll watch it and see what we can do better."

On Patriots defense

"That's something you always have in the back of your mind. Just as a quarterback, you know you have a really good defense. You can kind of get a feel for the game, based on how they're playing too. You understand they're making a lot of stops and eventually those guys will get a turnover like they always do, and we just have to play together, and they played great. We have a lot of veteran guys on that defense, and I've gone against them a ton in practice and they're not a easy defense to go against. They do a great job and I hope they can continue to play like that, and we can step it up for them so we can get more points on the board."

On how he plans to spend his first Sunday off

"Just get home and watch the film and relax with my family and just keep watching film."

On what he learned from the short week