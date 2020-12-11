New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

QUARTERBACK CAM NEWTON

Postgame Press Conference

Thursday, December 10, 2020

(On what the Rams were doing to make it difficult for them tonight)

"We knew exactly what they were going to do. We just have to be better and it starts to me personally – just have to make more plays and that's what it comes down too."

(On if he is concerned about being benched next week)

"That's not my call. I'm just doing what I'm asked. I still go into each and every week with the mentality to keep getting better and that's what I plan on doing."

(On Head Coach Bill Belichick's message to the team after the game)

"We just have to be better, collectively, and he's right. I think we didn't play a good style of brand of football tonight and they did. They made more plays than us, so it led to them winning."

(On the interception by Rams ILB Kenny Young)

"That type of play is all off of anticipation. I thought he had just gotten right outside of the defender, so I was just going to try to lead him upfield and obviously that didn't happen. It ended up being a turnover going the other way."

(On how much the abdomen injury is affecting him on the field)

"None."

(On if he has been in a lot of pain the last couple of weeks)

"It's not for me to talk about those types of things. I just have to do my job of keep getting better and keep moving forward."

(On if there is anything he can do on plays where he expects RB Damien Harris to be somewhere he can't get to)

"I mean, you just live to fight another down. We were in a position where we're just trying to make the most of what we had. We know that this was a stingy defense and rightfully so. Probably pressed too much and if I had it back, I'd just throw it on the ground."

(On WR K'Neal Harris and his style of play that he had tonight)

"It's just great to see his growth and his maturation come full circle. I know he's going to keep getting better for us."

(On the play on fourth down at the goal line)