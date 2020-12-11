New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK
Postgame Press Conference
Thursday, December 10, 2020
(Opening Remarks)
"Certainly, Rams were the better team tonight. They deserve a lot of credit. We were outcoached, outplayed, about everything, really. They did a good job in all the areas. We weren't good enough to really be able to stay with them here. They're a good football team that played well. They played and coached better than we did and deserve to win. We just have to all do a better job, starting with me, but it just wasn't our night tonight."
(On if he is going to start QB Cam Newton next week)
"Yeah, great question, really glad you asked that. (QB) Cam (Newton)'s our quarterback."
(On why he won't go to QB Jarrett Stidham and what has made him stick by Newton so much)
"He's our quarterback. I just answered that one."
(On if he can win games when the passing attack is throwing for 69, 84 or 119 yards)
"Yeah, I said we didn't do anything well enough to win tonight. So, we all got to do a better job."
(On if he is happy with Stidham's development and what he has seen from him so far this season)
"Yeah, (QB) Jarrett Stidham has worked hard and has tried to take advantage of his opportunities. That's not really the point."
(On what he has noticed from WR N'Keal Harry over the last couple of games)
"I'm sure all young players get better as they play more and gain more experience so he would fall under that category, I'm sure."
(On how disappointed he was with the Rams big drive in the second half)
"Well, that's why they won tonight. They performed better than we did, they made plays when they had to make them, and we didn't make enough of them."
(On if the Rams did anything with their running game that he didn't anticipate)
"They did a good job on that. They have a good running game. They've the ball well all year. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) had a good plan and the players executed it well. They did a better job than we did."
(On how difficult it will be to regroup and move forward)
"We'll take it one game at a time and get ready for our next game. That's what we do every week, so no reason to do it any differently."
QUARTERBACK CAM NEWTON
Postgame Press Conference
Thursday, December 10, 2020
(On what the Rams were doing to make it difficult for them tonight)
"We knew exactly what they were going to do. We just have to be better and it starts to me personally – just have to make more plays and that's what it comes down too."
(On if he is concerned about being benched next week)
"That's not my call. I'm just doing what I'm asked. I still go into each and every week with the mentality to keep getting better and that's what I plan on doing."
(On Head Coach Bill Belichick's message to the team after the game)
"We just have to be better, collectively, and he's right. I think we didn't play a good style of brand of football tonight and they did. They made more plays than us, so it led to them winning."
(On the interception by Rams ILB Kenny Young)
"That type of play is all off of anticipation. I thought he had just gotten right outside of the defender, so I was just going to try to lead him upfield and obviously that didn't happen. It ended up being a turnover going the other way."
(On how much the abdomen injury is affecting him on the field)
"None."
(On if he has been in a lot of pain the last couple of weeks)
"It's not for me to talk about those types of things. I just have to do my job of keep getting better and keep moving forward."
(On if there is anything he can do on plays where he expects RB Damien Harris to be somewhere he can't get to)
"I mean, you just live to fight another down. We were in a position where we're just trying to make the most of what we had. We know that this was a stingy defense and rightfully so. Probably pressed too much and if I had it back, I'd just throw it on the ground."
(On WR K'Neal Harris and his style of play that he had tonight)
"It's just great to see his growth and his maturation come full circle. I know he's going to keep getting better for us."
(On the play on fourth down at the goal line)
"It was just too outside of the pitch-keep and I didn't want to kind of pitch the ball and led to a potential turnover. So, I just took my chances of trying to take it up in there and see how much I could get. I didn't want to create another bad play."
SAFETY DEVIN MCCOURTY
Postgame Press Conference
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Transcript not available.
SPECIAL TEAMS CAPTAIN MATTHEW SLATER
Postgame Press Conference
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Transcript not available.