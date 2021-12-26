New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Q: Just to start, how would you describe the emotions throughout this? Ultimately what went wrong for your group?

MJ: Yeah, I think we just need to execute better. It really just wasn't our day. But there's no excuses and there's really nothing to talk about. I didn't play great. I can play better and I can lead a lot better. It starts with me, so we'll just have to look in the mirror and address what we can and just keep working to get better every day.

Q: How do you guys get off to faster starts?

MJ: I think just executing better, just whatever the play call is, go out there and do your job. I didn't do that early on in the game, I didn't do it throughout the game. You can't have successful plays when your quarterback's not doing the right thing, so I have to play better and get the ball to the people that need to get the ball. There's no excuses.

Q: One of the notable plays in the game came in the second quarter on their sideline when the Bills defender made some contact with you. Can you take us back to that play and how it unfolded from your view?

MJ: Yeah, I mean, it's football. You're going to get hit. It's not our job to figure out what it was, a flag or wasn't. It's the refs' job, that's why they're there. It's just one of those plays. At the end of the day if you get positive yards, then it's a good play. That's really all there is to it.

Q: Did you feel like it was unnecessary roughness?

MJ: I don't really know. I just ran and got out-of-bounds. I don't know what happened from there. Just my knee brace kind of did a little thing there so I was just trying to get it off. There was nothing, I mean, there was nothing more to it.

Q: Your first scoring drive in the game, you went for it twice on fourth down and then Damien Harris scored that touchdown. It just seemed you kind of knew what type of day this was going to be, almost like a boxing match, going for it on fourth down and doing anything you had to do to score, right?

MJ: Yeah, I think every divisional game in the NFL, just from listening to the older guys and being a part of some, every one is going to be like that. Like I said, we didn't execute. I didn't execute. Some of those plays shouldn't even have been there. We should have skipped some fourth downs and third downs. First and second downs we could have had bigger plays from me. I think like you're talking about, those are the plays you want to make and we did a good job making some of them. But we really don't even want to be in that spot. Every time it puts Josh [McDaniels] in a hard position and it puts a lot of the other players in a hard position, too.

Q: Your accuracy was unusually off today. Being in New England for a full month in the winter, have you found throwing in the cold to be a skill you're developing?

MJ: Yeah, I think it just goes back to execution, throwing it to the right guy, regardless of the weather. I'm still learning obviously. I don't think there's any excuses. If the guy is open, you're supposed to throw it to him and he's supposed to catch the ball. We're supposed to move the sticks. If I can't hit him in the hands then he's not going to be able to catch the ball. The accuracy needs to improve.

Q: You've said you take losses hard. How do you keep your head right to move forward when things are starting to spiral a little bit?

MJ: Yeah, I think every week's a new week. All you can do is watch the film and get better from it and see what we can do better next week.

Q: What did you see from the Bills coverage-wise? What stood out in terms of the coverages they played today? Along those lines too, Kendrick Bourne was activated yesterday. To not have the week of practice with him, but then have him come out and be part of this game today, did that have any impact?

MJ: I think it was obvious that the Bills were the better team when we went against them. We have to go back and do what we can do really well, fix what we can fix, control what we can control. Yeah, getting KB back was great. He came out here with the right attitude. All the receivers fought hard. But I got to give them the ball, let them run with it and make their plays. It's hard to make any plays when the ball is not in the frame to catch. That's on me and we'll just try to get everyone back next week and continue to work.

Q: You talked after the Indianapolis game about how you thought practice went that week leading up to the game. How do you think it went this week?