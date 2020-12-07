New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, December 6, 2020

Opening Statement:

"Just really proud of our football team today. Coming across the country, the guys really worked hard. Had a good week of preparation, really put a lot into it. We got a lot of great leadership from, as always, our captains, but from many of our veteran players. Some of our younger players have really stepped up their preparation levels, as well. It was nice to see it all come together today. I thought we had a game where all three units contributed. It was a complimentary game. We had plays on offense, defense, and special teams. We played at a good level for 60 minutes and had more consistency than we probably had in most other games. Really proud of the way the team competed. The Chargers have a lot of good players. We saw what [DE Joey] Bosa and those guys did to Buffalo last week. We had some big plays in the kicking game. Those players have been working really hard on that all year, so it's gratifying to see those positive results come out. Offensively, this is a very, very talented skill group of players - tight ends, backs, quarterback, and, obviously, the receivers. Our guys really stepped up and competed against them. It's good to get a solid win here today. We obviously have to turn the page quickly and get ready for another really good football team here, a very talented team here with the Rams, [Head] Coach [Sean] McVay and his staff. We had a good win for our team with a bit of a heavy heart for Tracy's [Sormanti] family. Sorry to hear about her passing. She's been with us, the Patriots, and has given us a lot of support. All the time I've been here, even going back to 1996, they have always been here to help support us and the stadium. On behalf of the team, we pass along our condolences to her and her family. We look forward to turning the page on this one and getting started here. It's nice to be able to go back to UCLA. [UCLA Head] Coach [Chip] Kelly and UCLA staff, they're great. Their accommodations and their willingness to help us with all our needs, especially these difficult times, Chip [Kelly] and his staff, and the facilities they have, are great. The accommodations that they made for us are great. We look forward to have a productive week here and get ready for Thursday night."

On the defensive unit coming together as the season has progressed:

"I think our entire team has gotten better pretty much weekly. We just do things better than we have done them before. There is still plenty of room for improvement. I'm not saying we are there yet or anything by any means, but we just do things better. Our anticipation is better. Our reactions are quicker and better. That's true in all phases of the game. Definitely true on defense. But, that's been the case all the way around. Our fundamentals, our execution, our ability to make adjustments and put in new things that we feel like could help us for a particular game or situation. We just got to keep grinding, keep trying to get better day-by-day. That's not all going to happen at once - it didn't all happen at once - but I think with our work ethic and our attitude and our willingness to try and improve, that we've been able to do a better job of coaching and playing and playing complimentary football and doing things just better, individually and collectively as a team. Hopefully we can continue to do that."

On all three phases coming together today:

"Well, it's similar to what happened last week. We had explosive plays in the kicking game last week and had them this week. We had some big plays offensively and defensively. Again, it's great when all units are able to contribute and we can play complimentary football. That's always our goal. That's always how we try to prepare to play each week. It doesn't always work out quite the way it has the last two weeks, where we're scoring on special teams or setting up big field position swings, but it's always nice when that happens. I'm just proud of how hard our guys have worked and how those little things become big things and become big plays. Like I said, the leadership that we've gotten from each of the respective sides of the ball has been very important, and that constant, diligent attempt and effort to just steadily improve as the season's gone along."

On wide receiver Gunner Olszewski's performance:

"Happy for Gunner. But you know, he got a lot of help on those plays, as well. He did a good job on finishing the runs and making some guys miss. But, you know, if we can just get those returns started. [DB] Justin [Bethel], [DB Jonathan Jones], [WR Matthew] Slater, [DB] Cody [Davis], those guys did a good job of getting him started and he did a good job of finishing the plays. So yeah, happy for him. His career is not the classic way of an NFL career, given where he came from. But yeah, happy for the success that they've had. Gunner's worked extremely hard and overcome a lot. He's not a big guy, but he has a big heart and he plays hard."

On having the ability to get younger players game experience today:

"Well, it's nice to play people that don't get to play much. It's nice, but I don't know if it's that valuable, but it's good to be able to do it."

On if the team is playing their best football right now:

"We'll see. Every week is its own week in the NFL. We'll see where we are on Thursday. I thought we did some good things today, but next week is a good week. The Rams are a great football team. They're well-coached and they have a lot of great players. They're very difficult to play against, we all know that. It's time for us to turn the page and start all over again, have three-and-a-half or four great days of preparation and come back here and compete on Thursday night."

On his evaluation of the effort displayed by his special teams units:

"I'll start with [Special Teams Coordinator] Cam [Achord] and [Special Teams Assistant] Joe Houston. Those guys work really hard. Obviously, with Joe Judge and Scott O'Brien, we've been very fortunate to have great coaching here in the kicking game. Cam learned from Joe and has worked hard to learn, while working on a lot of things on his own. Nobody works harder than Cam. Cam is very well-prepared and is an excellent teacher. He's done a good job for us. We've been close on some plays at other points during the season that ended up just being foul balls, but this week, and last week, we had some explosive plays that impacted the game. Of course I'm happy to see those hit. Like I said, it's the whole unit. Matthew Slater gives us leadership in that group. Then, with Justin [Bethel] and Cody [Davis], those three guys in particular really are so crucial to everything that we do. We have some other guys - [KJ Nick [Folk] has had some big plays for us and [PJ Jake [Bailey] has done a good job. [LS] Joe [Cardona] just keeps firing strikes back there and has been solid in protection. If you just go right down the line, we have a lot of young guys contributing. Of course, the returners - Gunner [Olszewski] and [WR Donte] Moncrief - those guys have stepped up, as well. It's a good core group. It's nice to see all of their hard work and extra film study and extra time in practice - they'll stay after practice and work on blocking kicks and stuff like that."

On if he looked for an edge in the special teams phase this week in preparation for this game and passing Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry on the all-time games coached list: