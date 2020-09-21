New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

WIDE RECEIVER MATTHEW SLATER

On finding out about James White's family ahead of the game…

"It's tough. It's hard to put into words. We all have mothers and fathers and to lose your mother or father is something that's never easy. For a tragedy like that to hit the way that it did, it hit us all and we are playing with heavy hearts. It puts things in perspective. Football is a job for us. This is what we do to provide for ourselves and our families. There are things in life that are so much bigger than this game and I think today was a reminder of that. Life is such a fragile thing. I think often times you just assume that you're going to wake up and go about your day and return home safely at the end of the day, but life doesn't happen like that. For our brother to lose his father and parents to be in an accident like that, I think it hit us all in the heart. I don't think we've processed it yet. I don't think I have the words to accurately describe how I feel or how guys are feeling."

On what James White means to this team…

"There are very few that have the character that James has. He's just a wonderful human being. He's so consistent in what he stands for and how he carries himself. I think you can attribute that to the way he was raised, how his mother and father raised him. He's such a breath of fresh air. He's a quiet gentleman, he's a humble person who just loves being around his team. He serves us in so many ways and we're so thankful and fortunate to have a guy like that. He's a tremendous example for guys young and old. I look at James White and say to myself, 'that's a guy that's doing it the right way', so he mean's a great deal to our team."

SAFETY DEVIN MCCOURTY

On his interception for touchdown…

"We talked about a lot of Wilson's interceptions are really not bad decisions, a tipped ball or something like that. We knew that defensively we had to be very opportunistic because we aren't going to get many chances. You saw that throughout the game, he just makes good decisions. He doesn't try to force the ball and hold it and try to make a play with his legs. We just tried to take advantage of any opportunity we got."

On what he learned about Cam Newton as a Patriot tonight…

"I think his resumes speaks for itself. I think the best part is we just started to gel. I think we knew him and what he could do, just like he knew from playing us over the years that we've got competitors out there. We have to stick together and just keep working. We're on the right path, we're doing the right things, just fell short today."

On what he saw between Gilmore and Metcalf…

"There was a lot of extra nonsense honestly with all the after the whistle stuff. Guy (Metcalf) is a good player, Steph (Gilmore) is obviously one of the best players in this league, so just competition. One deep ball where Steph is in good coverage and he comes down with a really good catch and other than that those guys were just competing out there."

On what they can take from their big stop at the end to give their offense chance to win…

"That's the NFL. It's not always going to go the way you want. You never want to play a game and give up 35 points, but it happens. You have to stay in the moment and it came down to what we call four minute situation where you have to go out and get a stop. (Jonathan) Jones plays good coverage on a deep ball and that's what it comes down to defensively. Even when it doesn't go your way as a team, you get an opportunity to try to win the football game. We got off the field, offense got the ball and we got all the way down to the one-yard line and just fell short. I think we all understand the situational football, what we needed to do, all that stuff went well, we just didn't make the one play and that's what the game came down to."

CORNERBACK STEPHON GILMORE

On what precipitated the scrap on the sidelines…

"Just two players competing. I felt like he was blocking me after the whistle. Just trying to keep my poise. Playing very physical between the lines and sometimes that's what goes on."

On the big play for a touchdown against him…

"It happens. I think I was in good position. Russell Wilson threw a good ball. You have to keep fighting. I kept my leverage but he threw a good ball where I couldn't get it, so hats off to him."

On going up against Metcalf…

"Russell Wilson is a great quarterback. He bought a lot of time and that's what helped those guys out. He threw some great balls tonight. You just have to keep getting better, watch the film and keep competing."

On watching the last drive from his offense…

"I thought they were going to push it in. It was two great teams competing against each other. It came down to the one yard and they were able to make a play, so hats off to them."

WIDE RECEIVER JULIAN EDELMAN

On what to take away from tonight's performance…

"You tip your hat to Seattle. They are a very good football team. But, you also have to look at the men in the locker room. We learned a lot tonight from these guys. When you're down two scores with four minutes to go across the country against a really good football team and come back. We knew it was going to come down to the last play. We kept on saying that this whole week and it literally came to the last play. They got us, but we are proud of how we fought as a team."

On his final attempt to catch the ball in the end zone at the end of the game…

"It got on me quick and I didn't make the play."

On going up against Jamal Adams…

"He's a heck of a football player. He plays the game hard. Nothing but respect for him. They got banged up, so I don't know if they planned necessarily for that. He made a bunch of plays, I made a couple plays, I mean it was going back and forth but they made more plays than us."

On what he thought about N'Keal Harry tonight…