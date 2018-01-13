New England Patriots Postgame Transcripts 1/13

PATRIOTS LOCKER ROOM

Danny Amendola, Wide Receiver

(On what changed for the Patriots after the first quarter)

"We just stuck to the plan and kept fighting and grinding. We knew it was going to be a long game and we had to fight for four quarters. Playoff games are tough and teams are playing tough and we're happy we came out on top."

(On the Patriots going to its seventh straight AFC Championship)

"It's something we work for. We have to get to the postseason and play well. We have to take it one game at a time and one week at a time."

(On having 100 yards receiving for the first time in the postseason)

"We have a lot of good football players in this locker room, and we all played well enough to win tonight."

(On the scramble play where Tom Brady completed a pass to him)

"We locked eyes early and I could tell he was thinking about it. I kept running and I knew I had a couple yards, and he looked back again and let it go and it ended up working out."

(On having James White and Chris Hogan back)

"We're so happy to have those guys back. They're great football players and they do a lot for our team both in the locker room and on the field. They both had great games and we're happy to have them back."

Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback

(On advancing this far in the playoffs)

"You got to be able to make adjustments because you never know what teams do. They come in and change things, so coaches put us in position to make plays and we just try to execute as best as we can."

(On his first playoff game)

"It was fun. It's always fun when you win, but we were making plays out there and having fun with each other. We were amped up a little bit more in the playoffs and it was fun."

(On being a part of the team)

"It's a blessing. I'm just having fun. We prepare hard during the week and try to work hard to end the week. I'm just having fun with the guys on this team. It's the guys on this team that allow me to have fun and do whatever I can to help the team win."

(On advancing to the AFC Championship)

"It's been a long road. We still got a lot of work to do and it's going to be fun. The next team we play is probably going to be the best team we've played all year."

Duron Harmon, Safety

(On buckling down on defense after giving up the first touchdown of the game)

"It's never really an excuse of not playing the week before, but we just kind of had to get going and once we got going and got comfortable and settled in, we were able to make plays."

(On stopping Mariota)

"We knew this team wanted to establish the run and wanted to have their quarterback make plays, whether it was with his feet to buy time to throw or him just running. We knew we had to take care of him, keep him in the pocket, and we did a really good job of keeping him in the pocket. A couple of times, he really had nowhere to go and we forced him to take the sack."

James Harrison, Linebacker

(On the Patriots going to its seventh straight AFC Championship)

"I'm just happy to be here and to be a part of the seventh one."

(On what turned the Patriots around in the second quarter)

"Our guys got to the point where they started taking care of their responsibilities, and putting more pressure on [Marcus] Mariota. We started containing him in the pocket and made him have to scramble with his legs."

(On performances from the Patriots younger players)

"I'm impressed when anyone does a great job, younger or older."

(On whether he will watch the Jaguars vs. Steelers game)

"I don't watch football. I don't even watch sports. I'm a cartoon guy. Ask me about Cartoon Network or Adult Swim, shows like 'American Dad' and 'Family Guy'."

Ricky Jean Francois, Defensive Lineman

(On the key to slowing down Marcus Mariota and Derrick Henry)

"Just keeping [Mariota] in the pocket. Be responsible, don't try to get all wild and get over the top or try to shoot up field. You got to rush somebody like that responsibly because a guy like him can just break and just go and run."

(On the Titans offense having success early in the game)

"They were getting us with the run, so we calmed down for a minute and had to realize what types of runs they were hitting us with. Once we did that we started knocking them around and turned them [into] one-dimensional and then they had to pass the ball."

(On what kinds of runs the Titans were executing against the defense)

"I can't even really tell you, to be honest. I just know they were hitting us with runs here and there, but once we got a hold of it, it was controlled and we kept them to, if I'm not mistaken, 65 yards rushing. So that was a good day."

(On if it was a good statement game for the defense)

"Not really. It could be a lot better. Penalties kept killing us and we let them get the ball and drive the ball downfield when we know we could have held them on so many accounts. We got to go back to the drawing board and try to get that right, so we can kill all those penalties we got."

(On his season being a "roller coaster" and having an impactful game)

"I'm enjoying the journey. Like I said, I've been through the ups and downs. I started with Green Bay and I'm now it's funny, I'm now here with the Patriots. It's been a roller coaster, but it's actually a roller coaster that I'm enjoying."

(On the Patriots advancing to the seventh straight AFC Championship Game)

"That shows you how good this team has been in being consistent. The biggest thing, and the biggest downfall in a lot of people and a lot of teams is being consistent. This team has always been consistent in what they did and they always stick to what they know and that's winning. Besides winning, they stick to the process and they stick to the journey and they stick to the grind; everything that leads up to a game like this and they keep doing it and you see what position they are in each and every other year."

Dion Lewis, Running Back

(On the offensive turnaround in the second quarter)

"We were just trying to learn. We started to play with a little faster pace and I think that really helped us. Guys were just ready to play. The first two drives we started a little slow, but then we picked it up after that. We just had to settle into the game and have everybody calm down. Once everybody settled in, we knew what we had to do."

(On playing after a bye week)

"I just know that everybody was ready to play. We just got to be patient with the game and let the game come to us. We can't go out there forcing things. I think we did a great job going out there, covering the sidelines and making adjustments."

(On Tennessee's neutral zone infraction that allowed New England to get back on offense)

"It was huge. Whenever a team makes a mistake, you got to capitalize on that. They made a mistake and as an offense, we have to capitalize. We can't let them give us a chance and not capitalize."

(On the offense's tempo)

"We just got to push the tempo, make [the defense] communicate and then make plays from there. At the same time, we still have to execute. We can't just go fast and not execute, so I think we did a good job today at executing when we were going fast."

Kyle Van Noy, Linebacker

(On the team's eight sacks)

"When somebody gets a group sack in our group, it's a group sack because everybody has to do their job [for it to happen]. It was fun tonight. We kind of show our defense and the offense played off each other. That's Patriot football. It wasn't perfect but it was good."

(On the win and making it back to the AFC Championship Game)

"This is what you do; this is what you play for. You play for the playoffs. You play to shine in games like this. You want to win and so it means everything. It's what you do, from OTAs to the regular season to be in the situation that we're in right now."

James White, Running Back

(On how the Patriots played)

"It was a great team performance. We tried to start fast and play that complementary football that we always talk about."

(On players performing better in the playoffs)

"It's a team effort. I'm excited to be back out there again and blessed to have the opportunity to play. I was trying to do my job to the best of my ability and trying to help my team win."

(On the Patriots going to its seventh straight AFC Championship)

"All the hard work we put in is for these moments. We have to make the most of these opportunities. Every game is going to be tough and going to be a four-quarter game, so we have to practice hard and prepare hard."

(On the Patriots defensive performance)

"They played lights out. They keep getting better each and every week. I have so much confidence in those guys. They had seven sacks or so, and just overall had a really great performance."

Deatrich Wise, Jr., Defensive End

(On containing Titans QB Marcus Mariota so effectively)

"All week we've been studying him, studying how he scrambles and studying the offensive line, so we knew if we crushed the pocket, he'll leak out and we can make plays."

(On the defensive adjustments after Tennessee scored the first touchdown of the game)

"We just stuck to the game plan. Coach [Bill Belichick] always said to do our jobs and we had to keep doing our job and do it better, and that's what we did all game."