New England Patriots Postgame Transcripts 8/10

Jacoby Brissett, Quarterback

Q: What were you hoping to get out of your opportunity tonight?

JB: Just to go out there and make the most of the opportunity. You want to come back and win at the end and give them a chance at the end, but just to come out, get a good operation and just make the most of the opportunity that was handed to me.

Q: Bill Belichick said before the game that he was hoping to give players that didn't get many reps in practice this week more playing time in the game. Did you feel like this was an important performance for you given that?

JB: Definitely, you know, it was an opportunity to go out there and put something good on film, an opportunity to play an NFL football game, which is a dream come true. You've just got to go out there and make the most of it and, I think, just learn from this.

Q: How much more comfortable did you feel out there tonight compared to the game situations you were in last preseason?

JB: I felt a lot more comfortable. You know, you get to do a lot of things a lot faster, and that was one of my goals going into this was just to go out there and have a faster operation than I did last year.

Q: How was the adrenaline going into that final possession?

JB: It was, I mean, you're trying to go win the game. That's probably why I sailed it 10 yards out of bounds, so I've got to control that a little bit.

Q: Did you find that to be an issue throughout the game? It looked a couple of your incompletions were a little high.

JB: You know, I just go back to my mechanics and work on that. Next time that opportunity comes, just make sure I hit it.

Q: Is it good to see some of these new guys making plays, especially Austin Carr and Jacob Hollister?

JB: Definitely, you see those guys and you know they're working hard. I remember being a rookie one day. And still being young in the game, it's good to see them happy and enjoying the moment because, at the end of the day, we're still kids and we're playing a kid game. So, it was good to see him make plays, K.J. Maye make plays, [Jacob] Hollister – you know, a lot of those guys came out and I think played really well.

Q: How challenging has it been to throw to some of these guys that are still really new to the team, some who signed the day training camp started?

JB: You know, it's a work in progress. It comes with hard work and just staying after and getting as many throws in as we can and talking through a lot of things – ball placement and stuff like that. I think it definitely comes with hard work, but definitely more improvement to come.

Q: What are your thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo and his play tonight?

JB: I mean, I can't evaluate his game, but I think he did pretty well. He came out, gave us a smooth operation, put some points on the board. You know, I think he's been good since I've been here.

Q: During the two minute drive at the end of the first half, what do you gain from watching how Garoppolo executed during that situation?

JB: Like you said, the operation of it - going out there, seeing what we need to do, what the situation was. You know, you look at all two-minute situations and you try to learn something from each one of them - see how his went and see the coverages and things that they played to that and what did they do and why certain things worked and didn't work – and try to implement that in my two-minute drive.

Austin Carr, Wide Receiver

*(On his touchdown catch) *

"It was a scramble play. It's never how you draw it up, but we do that drill every week and Jimmy [Garoppolo] threw a great ball and I was able to go up and get it."

*(On his ability to stay inbounds on the touchdown catch) *

"As I was coming across the end zone, I was trying to make sure I didn't get pushed out [of bounds]. The [defensive back] made a great play on the ball. All of the [defensive backs] on the Jaguars had a great game, but I was able to pull that one down."

*(On the rapport established with Garoppolo in the second quarter) *

"I think overall the offense got into a rhythm. Up front the [offensive] line was getting a good push. We were getting good gains in the run game. I think at wide receiver we just got into a rhythm. Jimmy, a great communicator, a great leader. So is Jacoby [Brissett]. It really showed in the second quarter."

*(On playing in his first NFL game) *

"I was talking with the guys and I just wanted to get my first catch, my first hit, my first tackle and it's all done now. It was tons of fun, I love this game. Nights like tonight, being able to play in front of a home crowd, it's kind of what you live for. Tons of fun."

*(On proving himself in training camp and the preseason) *

"It's a grind day-by-day. I've said it before and I'll say it again. The [veterans] are very selfless. They're coaching us up on the sidelines. It's very difficult, obviously, to make it in the NFL, but having the kind of system here and the kind of support in the wide receiver room and with the coaches really sets you up for success."

*(On what it's been like working with the wide receiver group) *

"It's been amazing. It's a very selfless environment. Guys are sharing information on the sidelines. The [veterans] aren't just in their own huddle. They're coaching rookies, they're talking with us and helping us get better. That's the kind of culture I think that leads to winning here."

*(On Jimmy Garoppolo) *

"I can't say much about comparing him, I'm a rookie and I don't know a lot. I will humble myself by saying that, but he's a great leader and I think that really showed in the second quarter especially. A great communicator on the field and very composed. I think it showed on the offense."

Kony Ealy, Defensive Lineman

*(On feedback from veterans) *

"Just positive energy. We're moving in one direction and getting better every day. I love it here. I love being around the fellas. I'm learning from them on and off the field."

(On the energy of Gillette Stadium)

"The fan base here is great. Obviously they're a big part of the game. I actually like loud stadiums so I look forward to hearing more."

(On the goals for the next three preseason games)

"I'm just trying to continue to get better. I've learned as much as I can throughout training camp and it's been great so far, so I just want to continue to excel and get better in everything, on and off the field."

(On whether he feels like he has to prove himself)

"I believe you have to come in and work hard every day and that's what I'm trying to do. We're doing that collectively as a group."

Jacob Hollister, Tight End

*(On having a productive night) *

"I was just trying to do my job tonight and just a product of the coaches getting me ready and feeling good. Everybody did their job for most of the night. Still made a lot of mistakes, but looking forward to getting better."

*(On having butterflies in his first NFL game) *

"I definitely was having butterflies, but after getting through the first couple of plays I started getting into a rhythm and started feeling good. It's an NFL game, so definitely had some butterflies going into it."

*(On taking some big hits throughout the game) *

"I think I needed a couple of those hits to get me going, [especially] those first couple of big hits. I got riled up both times."

*(On earning trust from the quarterbacks) *

"I think that's one of the most important things, just getting trust from the quarterbacks. Trying to make it obvious to those guys that I can make plays and make them feel comfortable throwing to me. I'm just doing what I can for the team and showing all of my teammates I can be trustworthy."

*(On whether his performance today is his style of football) *

"I wouldn't necessarily say that. I would say I do whatever the team needs me to do. I have always been a more versatile kind of guy. I just do whatever I need to do. That's really my plan going into it, just doing whatever I can for the team to win ball games."

Dion Lewis, Running Back

(On the playing time of the running backs)

"I just work on what I have to do. I can't control what anybody else does. I just focus on what I've got to do, which is come here, work hard every day and try to get better."

*(On quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's performance) *

"He put some drives together for us and got us some points so I definitely think he worked hard and improved."