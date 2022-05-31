New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

"I had a coach tell me in college that everybody run the same plays, they just have different names to it, you learn the concepts and then it sticks with you," said Thornton, who has been present for both of the team's open practices as the rookie receiver looks to get a jump on the names the Patriots put to their plays on offense. "I'm just working on getting better every day. Route running, trying to move my arms in and out of my breaks and contested catching."

The veteran Parker is no stranger to these kinds of offseason team activities and knows how important this time can be to get everyone on the same page, with a reliable foundation that will carry them into training camp.

"Everyone's coming in, putting the work in trying to get their job done, one day at a time," said Parker, adding of Mac Jones, "He's a leader, he's a young guy but he's a leader and that's what this team needs. Even though I've been out here just for a few weeks, I still see it though."