Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 27 - 12:00 AM | Tue May 31 - 11:57 PM

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Some of the newest members of the Patriots offense are getting familiar with their team, teammates and the area this spring.

May 31, 2022 at 03:36 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20220531-notebook-thornton-adler-wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots offense is lucky to have excellent continuity this season, as they return nearly all weapons and protectors who helped Mac Jones complete a successful rookie season at quarterback. But New England did not just stay pat this offseason, reinforcing their line after two key starters departed, trading for proven receiver DeVante Parker, then spending seven of their 10 draft selections on offensive players.

Over the last two weeks, the freshly added depth and talent have been noticeable on the practice field, despite the sessions being primarily used for teaching and light on competitive drills, the depth on offense stands out. Even with the heavy amount of returning starters, it won't be a surprise to see some new faces become important contributors this fall.

For rookies Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton, it's been just over a month since they were both selected and now, they're getting a full taste of what life in the NFL is like, including a shortened session on Tuesday that featured a fair amount of conditioning work early in practice.

"I've enjoyed it. I've been really happy. This is a dream come true. Every single day I come out here, I'm fired up to be working and getting better," said Strange, adding that life pretty much exists only between the facility and the hotel for him these days, though he was able to get home for the long weekend celebrating Memorial Day. "The fundamentals and the basics don't change, no matter what level you get to or how good you get, you always have to work on those."

Though Strange and Thornton play different positions, the challenges facing them are similar. Thornton hasn't quite had a chance yet to demonstrate his flashy speed, though he said the offers to race have dried up since he posted a sub-4.3 40 time at the Scouting Combine.

"I had a coach tell me in college that everybody run the same plays, they just have different names to it, you learn the concepts and then it sticks with you," said Thornton, who has been present for both of the team's open practices as the rookie receiver looks to get a jump on the names the Patriots put to their plays on offense. "I'm just working on getting better every day. Route running, trying to move my arms in and out of my breaks and contested catching."

The veteran Parker is no stranger to these kinds of offseason team activities and knows how important this time can be to get everyone on the same page, with a reliable foundation that will carry them into training camp.

"Everyone's coming in, putting the work in trying to get their job done, one day at a time," said Parker, adding of Mac Jones, "He's a leader, he's a young guy but he's a leader and that's what this team needs. Even though I've been out here just for a few weeks, I still see it though."

"Mac comes to work every day, just like all the quarterbacks. They hold us to a high standard," added Thorton.

Related Content

news

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

Two Patriots linebackers returning from injury will help transform an evolving position group.

news

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

With the first open practice completed, Mac Jones and the Patriots begin their long on-field journey toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Vince Wilfork will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this summer, the culmination of a championship career and a well-deserved honor in the view of some of his former teammates and coaches.

news

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Two long-time coaches have returned to New England's sidelines, bringing with them some new experiences to complement their Patriots roots.

news

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Veteran cornerback Jalen Mills hopes to help spark a secondary that will have some new pieces in 2022.

news

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

The Patriots veteran receiver hopes to help the offense hit new heights in his second season with New England.

news

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell brings needed outside cornerback experience to the Patriots.

news

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

New Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson will be in the mix as the team makes a significant transition at the position.

news

Notebook: Pats players close the book on 2021

The Patriots players spoke with the media one final time and wrapped up the 2021 season expressing optimism for the future.

news

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

Damien Harris will cap off his excellent season with his first playoff action.

news

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

After an impressive rookie season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is preparing to put his best performance forward in the playoffs.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players focus on fundamentals and conditioning at OTAs

Patriots players discuss the importance of focusing on fundamentals and conditioning during OTAs on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 5/31: "Just working on getting better each day"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Malcolm Butler 5/31: "Just here to work and do my job"

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 5/31: "We are going to have a lot of fun this offseason"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

DeVante Parker 5/31: "We're all pushing one another just to get better each day"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 5/31: "The more we sprint, the more our body gets used to it, the more we'll be able to dominate in the fourth quarter"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising