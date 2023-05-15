Newcomer James Robinson 'Felt Like it Was the Right Move' to Join the Patriots This Offseason

Now well over a year removed from tearing his Achilles, Robinson has found a new home with the Patriots after signing a two-year contract with the team on the first official day of free agency.

Robinson joins a running back room led by breakout star Rhamondre Stevenson that needs to replace a productive 2020 draft choice in Damien Harris with a combination of Robinson, second-year backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, and veteran holdovers Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor.

After Stevenson had to play over 66 percent of the offensive snaps with 279 touches last season, the Patriots, who typically rotate running backs to keep guys fresh, are hoping that Robinson will return to his pre-Achilles tear form to carve out a role behind Stevenson.

"We just felt like it was the right move for us," said Robinson about deciding to sign with the Patriots this offseason. "When I got here, just talking to (offensive coordinator) Bill O'Brien and the running backs coach (Vinnie Sunseri), it just seemed like a good fit for me."

Robinson explained that his decision to join the Patriots related to what he saw playing against head coach Bill Belichick's team for two games as a member of the Jets a year ago.

"It seemed like they liked to run the ball. They got great backs with Rhamondre (Stevenson) and those other guys. I just like the way they do things around here," Robinson told reporters in his first press conference since joining the Patriots.

Along with trying to prove that he's still the same player he was in his first 28 career games, where he tallied over 2,400 scrimmage yards in Jacksonville, Robinson is also hoping to settle into a role in his new home after moving around during the 2022 season.

"It wasn't ideal. I don't really like moving around like that. Kind of hard to just find my role," Robinson said about being traded mid-season. "Coming off the Achilles, there was a lot of talk that 'he's not going to be this or not going to be that.' But, I felt like at the start of that year, when I came back, I was doing pretty fine. And I haven't had a problem with it since."

The assumption following Damien Harris's departure is to pencil Robinson in as a potential spell back for Stevenson in an early-down role. Typically, as Harris did, New England's first and second down backs are primarily carrying the ball between the tackles. During his four seasons with the Patriots, nearly 60 percent of Harris's snaps were running plays.

However, an optimistic projection for Robinson, assuming he has returned to full strength, is that he can also contribute in the passing game. In his first two NFL seasons, Robinson caught 80 passes for 566 yards. He was a reliable option on check downs and screens and also showed some versatility throughout his career to line up in the slot or out wide as a receiver.