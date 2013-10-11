News Blitz 10/11: Gronkowski hasn't been cleared to play according to reports

ESPNBoston.com](http://espn.go.com/blog/boston/new-england-patriots/post/_/id/4750843/espn-bostons-picks-patriots-saints)** experts shared their predictions for Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Saints. All three - Tedy Bruschi, Mike Reiss and Field Yates - picked the Saints to come out on top.

Bruschi's prediction:

"Saints coach Sean Payton is a spectacular playcaller. This is the week where the lack of defensive-line depth will be exploited. There is too much for the Patriots to stop. If Rob Gronkowski plays, he will help, but it won't be enough."

Jeff Howe of the* Boston Herald* believes DT Tommy Kelly's status for Sunday is in serious doubt after missing a full week of practice.

"It's extremely rare for a player to miss the entire week of practice and still play in that week's game," adds Howe. "This season, tackle Will Svitek (Week 1), special teams captain Matthew Slater (Weeks 3-4) and running back Stevan Ridley (Week 5) missed their entire run of workouts and were held out of the ensuing game."

Doug Kyed of NESN.com writes that WR Mark Harrison and DT Armond Armstead are eligible to return from the non-football injury/illness list in Week 7, and could provide much needed depth at their respective positions.

"Armstead looks like he's bulked up from the end of the summer," writes Kyed. "He said he was feeling 'all right' on Thursday afternoon."

On Harrison:

"Harrison is a Rutgers guy who has an incredible size-speed combination. At 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, Harrison ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in February. He had a 6.99-second three-cone drill and 4.33-second 20-yard shuttle.