News Blitz 10/14: Colts up next

The Patriots are getting ready to head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, a team they've dominated in recent meetings. ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss takes a look at some potential matchups in this one. Reiss also looks back at the Cowboys game and wonders if Dallas provided some help for upcoming Patriots opponents.
Michael Whitmerof the Boston Globe says Luck has nothing to do with the Patriots dominance of the Colts. Whitmer leads his notebook with Tom Brady's success on quarterback sneaks.
The back page of the Boston Herald claims the Colts are out of their league against the Patriots and Karen Guregian certainly agrees with that.
Rich Garven of the Providence Journal hasMatt Patricia feeling fortunate to have Jerod Mayo. Glen Farley of the *Patriot Ledger *says the Patriots will be preparing for two quarterbacks this week.
Nick O'Malley writes about the Patriots problems with offensive pass interference penalties this season on MassLive.com.
CSNNE.com's Tom E. Curran has an interesting look at*Steve Spurrier's impact on the Patriotsafter the legendary college coach stepped down yesterday. As for today, Curran believesFrank Gore will be an important factor against the Patriots.*