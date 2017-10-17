News Blitz 10/17: Patriots working through the process

Each NFL season is a new journey for every team.

That's true for defending Super Bowl champions, like the Patriots. It's true for football bottom-feeders looking to move up the mountain.

That long evolution over the course of a season, building on training camp and then advancing through all the experiences of four months of game and practice action, was a topic Bill Belichick addressed with some passion in his Monday morning conference call with the local media.

The Boston Herald Patriots report card from the win over the Jets says there is still work to do for New England. The Herald also has Belichick explaining, more than a third of the way into the season, how it takes time for a team to improve.

ESPN ranks the NFL teams most affected by injury, putting New England in the No. 3 spot behind the Packers and Giants.

NBC Sports Boston looks at Malcom Brown's key role in keeping the Jets running game in check on Sunday.

CBS Sports is predicting the Falcons to exact some revenge by beating the Patriots on Sunday night.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution offers up six reasons the Falcons should be happy they are playing the Patriots this week.

USA Today says the Patriots are "back on track" with the Super Bowl rematch looming this weekend.