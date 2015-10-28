Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 10/28: More focus on Miami

Oct 28, 2015 at 03:36 AM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

From the Florida media, you'll find a Miami Herald story on how one Dolphins defender is looking to make history against New England tomorrow night. And the rogue Tweeter Chris McCain is defending his targeting of Tom Brady on the social media platform.

Finally, the Palm Beach Post offers a matchup comparison of the Patriots and Dolphins.

The *Boston Herald *says LB Jamie Collins is a serious candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and examines how WR Danny Amendola become one of New England's best weapons on offense.

*The Boston Globe *focuses on the great performance Dont'a Hightower put on against the Jets.

ESPNBoston.com tackles the question of what happens at center for the Patriots when regular starter Bryan Stork returns from short-term IR?

The development of Chandler Jones is a feature focus in The Providence Journal.

And WEEI.com suggests that fans shouldn't compare this Patriots team to the 2007 squad that went unbeaten for 18 games.

