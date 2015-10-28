News Blitz 10/28: More focus on Miami

From the Florida media, you'll find a Miami Herald story on how one Dolphins defender is looking to make history against New England tomorrow night. And the rogue Tweeter Chris McCain is defending his targeting of Tom Brady on the social media platform.

Finally, the Palm Beach Post offers a matchup comparison of the Patriots and Dolphins.

*The Boston Globe *focuses on the great performance Dont'a Hightower put on against the Jets.

ESPNBoston.com tackles the question of what happens at center for the Patriots when regular starter Bryan Stork returns from short-term IR?

The development of Chandler Jones is a feature focus in The Providence Journal.