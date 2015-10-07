News Blitz 10/7: Back from the bye

The *Boston Herald *offers a To-Do list for the Patriots as they return from their bye week.
*The Boston Globe *has a feature on rookie long snapper Joe Cardona and a look at the banged up next opponent, the Dallas Cowboys
The special teams focus continues on CSNNE.com, which has a story on kicker Stephen Gostkowski and his consistency, as well as a look at the New England secondary's week-to-week status.
WEEI.com has an interesting piece on what Tom Brady is said to do when a teammate intercepts him in practice.
And The Providence Journal talks with CB Malcolm Butler as he and the Patriots prepare to face the Cowboys in a rare trip to Dallas.