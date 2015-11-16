News Blitz 11/16: Thrilling win over NYG

All the Patriots news today is about New England's thrilling win over the Giants Sunday evening in New York.

The* Boston Herald* has its focus on CB Malcolm Butler's performance as well as that of K Stephen Gostkowski. An update on the health of WR Julian Edelman can also be found there.

The Boston Globe examines New England's fractured nucleus that still just keeps on finding ways to win games in 2015. It also looks at how Duron Harmon spoiled what would have been Danny Amendola's first-ever NFL punt return for a touchdown.

ESPNBoston.com goes into the Giant's locker room, where WR Odell Beckham Jr. insists his overturned touchdown catch in the late stages should have stood.

CSNNE.com says the Patriots are now chasing history after their win over the G-Men. Plus, they analyze whether or not the Giants mismanaged the clock at the end of the game.

A WEEI.com column says the Patriots overcame themselves and some bad karma to stay undefeated. A blog post there also looks at QB Tom Brady's dominant play in the fourth quarter this season.

The Providence Journal offers an opinion piece that declares this victory will be hard for the Patriots to top in terms of excitement.

Down in the Big Apple, the *New York Post *examines how the Giants' defense unraveled late in the game and looks closer at Amendola's huge punt return from a Giants perspective.