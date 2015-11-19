News Blitz 11/19: Brady's GQ cover story

Fans of Tom Brady may love the photos of him in the latest issue of GQ magazine, but the cover story is an utterly disappointing piece of journalism. The author focuses much more on himself than on his fascinating subject, whom the magazine dubs one of its Men of the Year.

Meanwhile, on the field, the *Boston Herald *says this week's opponent, the Buffalo Bills, plan to employ the last one's tactics in getting pressure on Brady.

"They're getting to him. They're getting to Tom Brady, getting him off his spot," Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore says in the story. "They're sacking him and they are playing tight coverage on the back end. So first all of you have to get to him to make him mess up."

Could be easier said than done, though. The Herald also spotlights the development of newly-promoted rookie wideout Chris Harper.

The Boston Globe has a feature on another Patriots pass catcher, veteran Danny Amendola, and examines how injuries could alter the 2015 rematch between Buffalo and New England this coming Monday.

The Providence Journal states that second-year o-lineman Cameron Fleming will continue to be a contributor to that unit even when the injured regulars return.