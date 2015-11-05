Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 11/5: Brady 'hitting the driver'

Nov 05, 2015 at 03:37 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Wednesdays usually are Tom Brady days in Foxborough and yesterday was no exception. The quarterback spoke with the media as he generally does and he offered a few nuggets. ESPNBoston.com noted how Brady praised rookie center David Andrews for all of his hard work. With Bryan Stork set to return, it will be interesting to see how the team handles the center position. They also talk about Rob Gronkowski's ability to attract coverage, particularly when running seam routes, and Brady discussing his inability to "hit the driver," or in this case the long ball.

The Patriots welcomed defensive lineman Chris Jones back to practice this week. Jones is on PUP and is now eligible to return.

Belichick has often waxed poetic about the contributions of Paul Brown and he did so again in NFL Network's "A Football Life" documentary on the former Browns and Bengals coach that is set to air on Friday.

The Redskins know they'll have their hands full on Sunday according to CSNNE.com. NESN.com has Kirk Cousins calling Brady the G.O.A.T.

In Washington, Jason Hatcher believes his team's inability to stop the run has contributed to the defense's overall ineffectiveness.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

