News Blitz 11/5: Brady 'hitting the driver'

Wednesdays usually are Tom Brady days in Foxborough and yesterday was no exception. The quarterback spoke with the media as he generally does and he offered a few nuggets. ESPNBoston.com noted how Brady praised rookie center David Andrews for all of his hard work. With Bryan Stork set to return, it will be interesting to see how the team handles the center position. They also talk about Rob Gronkowski's ability to attract coverage, particularly when running seam routes, and Brady discussing his inability to "hit the driver," or in this case the long ball.