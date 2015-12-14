News Blitz 12/14: Rob Gronkowski leads Patriots over Texans

The Patriots aren't used to losing two straight games let alone three so it should come as no surprise that they snapped the losing streak with a methodical 27-6 victory in Houston Sunday night. The game marked the return of Rob Gronkowski, who sat out the loss to the Eagles with a knee injury but was able to contribute four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
ESPNBoston.com says Gronkowski wasn't at 100 percent but that his presence was felt. They also believe Tom Brady will be the league's most dangerous player down the stretch. In addition, they offer some ups and downs from the win.
More praise for Gronkowski from the Providence Journal, who says the tight end may not be indestructible but he's certainly indispensable. Newcomer Leonard Johnson's strong work was also cited. The Patriots defense recorded six sacks, including two each from Jabaal Sheard and Akiem Hicks.
Byes are nice but health is far more important at this time of year says the
CSNNE.com says the win was just the latest example of the Patriots doing what they do, especially at this time of year.
In Houston the news isn't nearly as positive as