News Blitz 2/23: Picking up Malcom Brown's option

There have been several articles recently offering suggestions for moves the Patriots might make as the team heads into the new league year. One of them included the notion of picking up the fifth-year option for defensive tackle Malcom Brown, which would seem like a good move on the surface but also could prove to be a bit more expensive than the Patriots might be comfortable with.

ESPN.com takes a look at the potential cost of locking up Brown for a fifth year, which they believe will be the case despite the hefty price tag.

Boston Sports Journal writes about the inconsistent nature of the special teams performance for the 2017 Patriots, which featured big plays and penalties throughout the season.

WEEI.com has Daniel Jeremiah explaining how the Patriots shouldn’t take a quarterback in the first round but might keep an eye on Richmond's Kyle Lauletta.