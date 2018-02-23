Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 2/23: Picking up Malcom Brown's option

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

There have been several articles recently offering suggestions for moves the Patriots might make as the team heads into the new league year. One of them included the notion of picking up the fifth-year option for defensive tackle Malcom Brown, which would seem like a good move on the surface but also could prove to be a bit more expensive than the Patriots might be comfortable with.

ESPN.com takes a look at the potential cost of locking up Brown for a fifth year, which they believe will be the case despite the hefty price tag.

MassLive.com offers a handful of buy-low free agent candidates that the Patriots might be interested in. NBC Sports Boston believes the interior of the Patriots offensive line is in good shape moving forward.

Boston Sports Journal writes about the inconsistent nature of the special teams performance for the 2017 Patriots, which featured big plays and penalties throughout the season.

WEEI.com has Daniel Jeremiah explaining how the Patriots shouldn’t take a quarterback in the first round but might keep an eye on Richmond's Kyle Lauletta.

Elsewhere, Tom Brady noticed Julian Edelman's recent post detailing his rehab and liked what he saw. Speaking of Edelman, the Boston Sports Journal tells us what we might expect from the rehabbing wideout next season.

