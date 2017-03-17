News Blitz 3/17: Ealy, Guy give DL new look

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="540101"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]
The Patriots have introduced several of their newcomers to the media over the past several days, and on Thursday it was Kony Ealy and Lawrence Guy chatting it up.
ESPNBoston.com says Ealy is looking forward to working alongside Trey Flowers. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe says Guy is hoping to add some versatility to the front. The Boston Herald says the pair gives the Patriots defensive line a new look.
Malcolm Butler was reportedly in New Orleans on Thursday but left without a deal, although various reports indicated the discussions went well. The Boston Herald says the Butler saga may take a well to unfold. Michael Lombardibelieves Butler will eventually return to New England in 2017.
Bill Belichick is off on the scouting trail and had a visit with Vanderbilt on Thursday.
According to a report, Dont'a Hightower's injury history may have contributed to his lukewarm market.
After a week of constant additions to the team, ESPNBoston.com ranks the remaining positions of need for the Patriots.
Finally, don't look now but ESPN offers yet another trade rumor involving Jimmy Garoppolo.