News Blitz 3/28: Kraft talks Belichick, Brady, Butler and more!

Bill Belichick isn't going to be available to the media this week at the NFL meetings in Phoenix – the Patriots coach missed Tuesday's coaches' breakfast with the media thanks to a reported "scouting conflict" – but New England owner Robert Kraft did talk to reporters in Arizona on Monday.

The chat brought forth Kraft's interesting comments on his coach, his quarterback and a variety of other topics surrounding the Patriots busy offseason less than two months from a fifth Super Bowl victory.

The biggest league news at the annual meeting was owners approving the Raiders move to Las Vegas, which the Globe says is a gamble.

The Providence Journal notes Kraft hoping that Belichick will coach the Patriots into his 80s.

NJ.com has an interesting story in which Giants co-owner Steve Tisch claims that Kraft told him that New York would have beaten the Patriots if the team had actually advanced to Super Bowl LI.

NESN.com breaks down how low-profile free agent addition Lawrence Guy's versatility could fit on the New England defensive line.

ESPN looks at what would happen if Brady actually did play six or seven more years.