News Blitz 3/30: Malcolm Butler's options limited

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is quite literally a restricted free agent with restricted options for his immediate NFL future.

The former Super Bowl hero and Pro bowl No. 1 cover man has only three years of NFL experience. So, the former undrafted rookie was tendered at the highest restricted free agent level this spring by the Patriots, meaning if he signs his tender he'll make $3.91 million in New England for 2017. But, he could shop his services to any team willing to risk its first-round pick to sign Butler to an offer sheet.

The only team that's hosted Butler on a free agent visit and shown even the potential to sign him made it clear at the NFL meetings on Wednesday that it is not interested in giving up its first-round pick to acquire the cornerback.

ESPN notes that Bill Belichick was among those in attendance at Miami's pro day on Wednesday.

WEEI.com passes along Packers coach Mike McCarthy saying Martellus Bennett could be the best tight end in the NFL.