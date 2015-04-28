Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Apr 19 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

News Blitz 4/28: Mocking all the way

Apr 28, 2015 at 03:26 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Christmas is coming. So, too, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, is the Wells report.

Three months removed from the AFC title game, the league's investigation into the Patriots alleged use of underinflated footballs against the Colts still has not concluded or been made public.

Today, the Boston Globe as Goodell saying that he expects "that it won't be long." The* Globe* also looks at the "game-changing" receivers in this year's draft class.

The Boston Herald takes a look at some of the colleges that have been a pipeline of talent to New England. The Herald says this could be a good draft for the Patriots to "bolster" the offensive line. In that regard, the Herald takes a deeper dive into the guard position.

The Providence Journal says that the line is indeed the Patriots biggest need on offense heading into the draft. 

ESPNBoston.com passes along quotes from Nick Caserio's recent interview with 98.5 the Sports Hub in which he discusses the depth of the wide receivers and edge defenders in the draft.

An ESPN NFL Nation mock draft lands Florida State defensive lineman Eddie Goldman in New England.

CSNNE.com notes that Shane Ray's recent issue with marijuana may push the Missouri pass rusher down the board, with MMQB.com even predicting he might slip to the Patriots at No. 32.

WEEI.com loves the idea that Tom Brady may have been working out at Gillette Stadium while his team was visiting the White House last week. The site also looks at Penn State tight end Jesse James as a potential Patriot. Chris Price breaks down which teams might be looking to make a deal with Trader Bill Belichick on draft weekend.

NFL.com unveiled Mike Mayock's top 100 draft prospects, while Charlie Casserly's latest mock draft has the Patriots trading out of the first round.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chris Hogan returning to Gillette Stadium field in June as part of Premier Lacrosse League 

Chris Hogan is set to make his return to the Gillette Stadium field on June 4 to 6 as part of Premier Lacrosse League.
news

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Breaking down this year's 50 best player fits for the Patriots in the 2021 NFL entry draft.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/19: Which defensive prospects would be a good fit in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

The Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent DB J.C. Jackson. In addition, the Patriots released OL Dustin Woodard. 

Latest News

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Patriots News Blitz 4/19: Which defensive prospects would be a good fit in New England?

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: J.C. Jackson signs RFA tender

Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising