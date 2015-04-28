News Blitz 4/28: Mocking all the way

Christmas is coming. So, too, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, is the Wells report.
Three months removed from the AFC title game, the league's investigation into the Patriots alleged use of underinflated footballs against the Colts still has not concluded or been made public.
Today, the Boston Globe as Goodell saying that he expects "that it won't be long." The* Globe* also looks at the "game-changing" receivers in this year's draft class.
The Boston Herald takes a look at some of the colleges that have been a pipeline of talent to New England. The Herald says this could be a good draft for the Patriots to "bolster" the offensive line. In that regard, the Herald takes a deeper dive into the guard position.
The Providence Journal says that the line is indeed the Patriots biggest need on offense heading into the draft.
ESPNBoston.com passes along quotes from Nick Caserio's recent interview with 98.5 the Sports Hub in which he discusses the depth of the wide receivers and edge defenders in the draft.
An ESPN NFL Nation mock draft lands Florida State defensive lineman Eddie Goldman in New England.
CSNNE.com notes that Shane Ray's recent issue with marijuana may push the Missouri pass rusher down the board, with MMQB.com even predicting he might slip to the Patriots at No. 32.
WEEI.com loves the idea that Tom Brady may have been working out at Gillette Stadium while his team was visiting the White House last week. The site also looks at Penn State tight end Jesse James as a potential Patriot. Chris Price breaks down which teams might be looking to make a deal with Trader Bill Belichick on draft weekend.
NFL.com unveiled Mike Mayock's top 100 draft prospects, while Charlie Casserly's latest mock draft has the Patriots trading out of the first round.