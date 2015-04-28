News Blitz 4/28: Mocking all the way

Christmas is coming. So, too, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, is the Wells report.

Three months removed from the AFC title game, the league's investigation into the Patriots alleged use of underinflated footballs against the Colts still has not concluded or been made public.

Today, the Boston Globe as Goodell saying that he expects "that it won't be long." The* Globe* also looks at the "game-changing" receivers in this year's draft class.

The Providence Journal says that the line is indeed the Patriots biggest need on offense heading into the draft.

ESPNBoston.com passes along quotes from Nick Caserio's recent interview with 98.5 the Sports Hub in which he discusses the depth of the wide receivers and edge defenders in the draft.

An ESPN NFL Nation mock draft lands Florida State defensive lineman Eddie Goldman in New England.