News Blitz 4/7: More Stevan Ridley visits and Tom Brady high fives!

Apr 07, 2015 at 03:24 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Football and high fives. They go together like cookies and milk.

Today, they come together thanks to stories about Stevan Ridley and Tom Brady.

On the football front, the Washington Post writes that Ridley continues to make free agent visits with a trip to Washington.

But it's Brady who continues to rule the web. His Facebook account celebrated the high five he got at a recent Ugg photo shoot and as such the Boston Globe took a look at Brady's history struggling to connect with his hand-slapping celebrations.

Though his playing days with the Patriots have come to an end, Vince Wilfork made it clear that he'll always be a part of the New England community. As such, the Globe notes that Wilfork will deliver the commencement address this spring at the New England Institute of Technology.

The Boston Herald continues to look at draft prospects with idea of the potential fit of Washington safety (or linebacker or safety) Shaq Thompson in New England.

ESPNBoston.com's own pre-draft "beyond the first round" series continues with a look at the wide receiver position. The site also checks in with the Patriots salary cap situation at this point in the spring and notes that Florida State guard Tre Jackson is one of the many prospects that will visit with New England leading up to the draft.

CSNNE.com recaps Ridley's four-year run in New England now that it looks like it could be coming to an end.

WEEI.com surveys various mock drafts and finds that UConn corner Byron Jones has become a popular Patriots first-round projection, a huge rise for a guy who was thought of as a late-round prospect prior to his record-breaking Combine workout.

NFL.com says that Ridley is one of the best free agents remaining on the open market.

