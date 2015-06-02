News Blitz 6/2: All about Gronk

An online magazine called DuJour gets us started with an entertaining article and photo gallery about TE Rob Gronkowski.
NASCAR's website keeps the Gronk theme going with news that he'll be driving in an upcoming race.
NESN.com offers an opinion column saying Gronk should never grow up, and a feel-good story about Gronk giving away a pair of his cleats to a Bay State high schooler.
Elsewhere, free agent WR Wes Welker said Tuesday he's open to returning to the Patriots. Local news station WBZ's website summarizes Welker's morning appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Hublot.com offers a quote from QB Tom Brady about his Best Buddies affiliation and this year's bike event on Cape Cod.
And CSNNE.com continues with a recap of DL Dominique Easley's recent local TV interview, in which he raves about Bill Belichick, the comedian.