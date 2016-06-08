Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 6/8: No Gronk at mini-camp?

A roundup of Patriots news.

Jun 08, 2016 at 04:02 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Pretty much all the Patriots-centric news today focuses on mini-camp, which started yesterday and continues today and tomorrow.

Of course, there's no outlet that covers these practices better than our crew here at patriots.com. So, if you want all the important details and observations about what happened at Tuesday's practice, both from a written and video perspective, you're in the right place. No need to go anywhere else.

The biggest story of the day was CB Malcolm Butler explaining why he wasn't at last month's OTA practice, and we have a full story on that here on the website.

However, some of our media colleagues provided some worthwhile features and news items.

The *Boston Herald* and ESPN, for example, offer some context for the absence of TE Rob Gronkowski. One says the club is being cautious with their precious cargo, while the other adds that Gronk is dealing with an unspecified ailment at the moment.

ESPN.com also focuses on a hashtag written on the wristband of WR Chris Hogan.

"It's a little something my guy [Marcus Easley] back in Buffalo started," Hogan explains.

WEEI.com caught up with FB James Develin, who thanked his coach and QB for helping him overcome a broken leg last season.

*The Boston Globe* goes in-depth with TE Martellus Bennett.

"Dr. Seuss said, 'No one can be you-er than you,' and Oscar Wilde said, 'Be yourself because everyone else is taken,' " Bennett told reporters in part. "So I just try to continue to be who I am and don't change that. And I'm a little chameleon, so I can fit in wherever I am. When you're authentic, people appreciate that."

One player who's perhaps lost in the shuffle at tight end in New England is Clay Harbor, but the MassLive website tracked him down yesterday.

"There are a lot of different positions that you can do to help the team win," Harbor said Tuesday. "Whatever I can do -- if it's special teams, a little bit of fullback, blocking, receiving -- I'm going to do that to the best of my ability and work as hard as I can to get the coaches' confidence to be able to help the team win come Sundays."

On defense, the* Herald* spoke with LB/DE Shea McClellin about the veteran’s transition to a new system.

"I try to learn from the older vet guys," he said. "They've obviously been in the league the longest. You try to follow them and learn what they do. You definitely learn from Rob [Ninkovich] and Chris [Long] and Jabaal [Sheard] and those guys and try to just follow what they do."

Mini-camp continues today, as we noted earlier, so, look for more outstanding coverage of the day's events from our staff at patriots.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

