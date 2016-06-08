News Blitz 6/8: No Gronk at mini-camp?

Pretty much all the Patriots-centric news today focuses on mini-camp, which started yesterday and continues today and tomorrow.

The biggest story of the day was CB Malcolm Butler explaining why he wasn't at last month's OTA practice, and we have a full story on that here on the website.

However, some of our media colleagues provided some worthwhile features and news items.

The *Boston Herald* and ESPN, for example, offer some context for the absence of TE Rob Gronkowski. One says the club is being cautious with their precious cargo, while the other adds that Gronk is dealing with an unspecified ailment at the moment.

ESPN.com also focuses on a hashtag written on the wristband of WR Chris Hogan.

"It's a little something my guy [Marcus Easley] back in Buffalo started," Hogan explains.

WEEI.com caught up with FB James Develin, who thanked his coach and QB for helping him overcome a broken leg last season.

*The Boston Globe* goes in-depth with TE Martellus Bennett.

"Dr. Seuss said, 'No one can be you-er than you,' and Oscar Wilde said, 'Be yourself because everyone else is taken,' " Bennett told reporters in part. "So I just try to continue to be who I am and don't change that. And I'm a little chameleon, so I can fit in wherever I am. When you're authentic, people appreciate that."

One player who's perhaps lost in the shuffle at tight end in New England is Clay Harbor, but the MassLive website tracked him down yesterday.

"There are a lot of different positions that you can do to help the team win," Harbor said Tuesday. "Whatever I can do -- if it's special teams, a little bit of fullback, blocking, receiving -- I'm going to do that to the best of my ability and work as hard as I can to get the coaches' confidence to be able to help the team win come Sundays."

"I try to learn from the older vet guys," he said. "They've obviously been in the league the longest. You try to follow them and learn what they do. You definitely learn from Rob [Ninkovich] and Chris [Long] and Jabaal [Sheard] and those guys and try to just follow what they do."