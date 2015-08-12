News Blitz 8/12: Brady off to New York

With a Deflategate settlement conference set for today in New York, ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss sets the scene. The Boston Globe's Ben Volin says Roger Goodell was evasive when asked about the topic. CSNNE.com's Tom E. Curran says it's time for Tom Brady to start thinking about taking a deal.
On the field, Reiss offers an update on the Patriots newest quarterback, Ryan Lindley. Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo says he's not sure what the plan is for playing time in Thursday's preseason opener against Green Bay.
Jeff Howe of the* Boston Herald* leads his notebook with an item discussing the backups taking center stage at Tuesday's practice. He also has a piece on the emerging Josh Boyce.Mark Daniels of the *Providence Journal *also discusses the backups' struggles.
Mark Farinella of the Attleboro Sun Chronicle checks in with Rob Ninkovich. Glen Farleyof the* Patriot Ledger* says Ryan Allen finds his competition by looking in the mirror.