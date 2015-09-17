Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 9/17: Patriots trade with Texans

Sep 17, 2015
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

New England has reportedly acquired a wide receiver from Houston in a trade with the Texans, according to ESPNBoston.com.

The Boston Globe offers an opinion column on Bill Belichick's brilliance.

The Boston Herald has pieces on RB Dion Lewis and how Belichick will be the biggest challenged for Bills QB Tyrod Taylor this Sunday in Buffalo.

CSNNE.com has an alternative piece on how the Bills' offense is going to be a tough test for New England.

Meanwhile, *The Providence Journal *has a test for fans on Patriots-Bills history.

