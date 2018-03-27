NFL Annual Meeting Snap Judgments

What a smart move by the Rams, sticking to their guns in offering Suh just a one-year deal at $14 million. It at least gives L.A. the optimum chance to get Suh's best, under a one-year deal that will essentially set up the rest of his career if he plays at a high level. And I'm willing to bet Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will know how to best utilize his latest star.

Suh chasing the last dollar on the market, and taking the Jets' more lucrative offer, would have been a bad sign of his intentions. Instead he went to the Rams for a chance to win, and chase a ring.

"That's what was exciting about (his signing),'' Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "When you feel like some of the priorities he communicated to us, things that were important to him, he demonstrated by coming on board with us. I felt like we were on the same page in this process.''

McVay knows Suh's arrival sets the bar even higher for his team's expectations in 2018, and he's good with that. Providing his players keep putting in the work that comes with all that anticipation.

"It's a very humbling league and I think with all these players that we've brought on board, when you talk to them individually, you understand because of the caliber players they are, with that comes expectations,'' McVay said. "They know based on the success they've had, you earn it one day at a time. If you get ahead of yourself, before you know it you're sitting here wondering where am I?''

Speaking of Suh, it was pretty clear in listening to Gase that the third-year Dolphins coach wasn't in love with everybody in his own locker room last season. Miami this offseason has gotten rid of the likes of Suh, receiver Jarvis Landry, center Mike Pouncey, after dumping running back Jay Ajayi via a midseason trade with Philadelphia in 2017.

Can you say addition by subtraction?

"I'm not hoping. I know it's going to be different,'' Gase said. "So, I mean, we've got different animals. You've got some alpha dogs running in there. You've got some guys that are going to go in there and they're not going accept a lot of the bull—- that's gone on in the past. So, we've got the right guys for what we've been looking for.''

Gase is high on the core of veterans the Dolphins have brought in, and between the lines it's easy to read he likes the infusion of energy and professionalism they bring better than that provided by some of the leaders on last year's team.

"There is something about a lot of these guys that we brought in,'' Gase said. "Just seeing Frank Gore, I mean that gets me going It's been 10 years since we were together (in San Francisco). It seems like forever. The guy looks exactly the same. Just everything about him. I'm excited to see what he can do to help us. And we've got Danny (Amendola). And Albert (Wilson) and Josh (Sitton). These guys were excited to be here. They wanted to be here. This was their decision to do it."

The Jets gave up a lot to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 in their recent trade with the Colts, but Bowles said they're not locked in on any one particular player. Which is good, because the Jets easily could be forced to take their third-ranked quarterback prospect, if their top two go No. 1-2.

I happen to think New York is after UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, but when Bowles was asked how often he hears from Jets fans on the quarterback topic, he said: "Every day.''