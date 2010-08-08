NFL.com Fantasy Player Rankings

|#
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Bye
|Auction
|
1
|Chris Johnson
|RB
|Tennessee
|9
|$38
|
2
|Adrian Peterson
|RB
|Minnesota
|4
|$35
|
3
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|RB
|Jacksonville
|9
|$32
|
4
|Ray Rice
|RB
|Baltimore
|8
|$29
|
5
|Frank Gore
|RB
|San Francisco
|9
|$25
|
6
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Green Bay
|10
|$20
|
7
|Michael Turner
|RB
|Atlanta
|8
|$24
|
8
|Drew Brees
|QB
|New Orleans
|10
|$19
|
9
|Andre Johnson
|WR
|Houston
|7
|$22
|
10
|Peyton Manning
|QB
|Indianapolis
|7
|$18
|
11
|Rashard Mendenhall
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|5
|$22
|
12
|Ryan Mathews
|RB
|San Diego
|10
|$21
|
13
|Steven Jackson
|RB
|St. Louis
|9
|$21
|
14
|Larry Fitzgerald
|WR
|Arizona
|6
|$21
|
15
|Shonn Greene
|RB
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|$18
|
16
|Jamaal Charles
|RB
|Kansas City
|4
|$18
|
17
|Randy Moss
|WR
|New England
|5
|$18
|
18
|Cedric Benson
|RB
|Cincinnati
|6
|$17
|
19
|DeAngelo Williams
|RB
|Carolina
|6
|$16
|
20
|Reggie Wayne
|WR
|Indianapolis
|7
|$17
|
21
|Ryan Grant
|RB
|Green Bay
|10
|$16
|
22
|Tom Brady
|QB
|New England
|5
|$16
|
23
|Calvin Johnson
|WR
|Detroit
|7
|$15
|
24
|Miles Austin
|WR
|Dallas
|4
|$16
|
25
|Roddy White
|WR
|Atlanta
|8
|$15
|
26
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|Philadelphia
|8
|$15
|
27
|Brandon Marshall
|WR
|Miami
|5
|$14
|
28
|Tony Romo
|QB
|Dallas
|4
|$12
|
29
|Knowshon Moreno
|RB
|Denver
|9
|$14
|
30
|Sidney Rice
|WR
|Minnesota
|4
|$13
|
31
|Matt Schaub
|QB
|Houston
|7
|$14
|
32
|Marques Colston
|WR
|New Orleans
|10
|$12
|
33
|Philip Rivers
|QB
|San Diego
|10
|$12
|
34
|Beanie Wells
|RB
|Arizona
|6
|$14
|
35
|Greg Jennings
|WR
|Green Bay
|10
|$12
|
36
|Jahvid Best
|RB
|Detroit
|7
|$13
|
37
|LeSean McCoy
|RB
|Philadelphia
|8
|$13
|
38
|Steve Smith
|WR
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|$12
|
39
|Anquan Boldin
|WR
|Baltimore
|8
|$11
|
40
|Joseph Addai
|RB
|Indianapolis
|7
|$13
|
41
|Jonathan Stewart
|RB
|Carolina
|6
|$12
|
42
|Dallas Clark
|TE
|Indianapolis
|7
|$12
|
43
|Ronnie Brown
|RB
|Miami
|5
|$12
|
44
|Antonio Gates
|TE
|San Diego
|10
|$10
|
45
|Pierre Thomas
|RB
|New Orleans
|10
|$10
|
46
|Vernon Davis
|TE
|San Francisco
|9
|$10
|
47
|Steve Smith
|WR
|Carolina
|6
|$11
|
48
|Brett Favre
|QB
|Minnesota
|4
|$9
|
49
|Matt Forte
|RB
|Chicago
|8
|$10
|
50
|Felix Jones
|RB
|Dallas
|4
|$9
|
51
|Wes Welker
|WR
|New England
|5
|$10
|
52
|Chad Ochocinco
|WR
|Cincinnati
|6
|$10
|
53
|Brent Celek
|TE
|Philadelphia
|8
|$8
|
54
|Jason Witten
|TE
|Dallas
|4
|$7
|
55
|Michael Crabtree
|WR
|San Francisco
|9
|$8
|
56
|Jermichael Finley
|TE
|Green Bay
|10
|$7
|
57
|Brandon Jacobs
|RB
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|$9
|
58
|Jay Cutler
|QB
|Chicago
|8
|$8
|
59
|Dwayne Bowe
|WR
|Kansas City
|4
|$8
|
60
|Hines Ward
|WR
|Pittsburgh
|5
|$8
|
61
|Vincent Jackson
|WR
|San Diego
|10
|$8
|
62
|Percy Harvin
|WR
|Minnesota
|4
|$7
|
63
|Marion Barber
|RB
|Dallas
|4
|$8
|
64
|Mike Sims-Walker
|WR
|Jacksonville
|9
|$6
|
65
|Fred Jackson
|RB
|Buffalo
|6
|$8
|
66
|C.J. Spiller
|RB
|Buffalo
|6
|$7
|
67
|Mike Wallace
|WR
|Pittsburgh
|5
|$6
|
68
|Tony Gonzalez
|TE
|Atlanta
|8
|$7
|
69
|Robert Meachem
|WR
|New Orleans
|10
|$6
|
70
|Eli Manning
|QB
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|$8
|
71
|Cadillac Williams
|RB
|Tampa Bay
|4
|$7
|
72
|Justin Forsett
|RB
|Seattle
|5
|$7
|
73
|Hakeem Nicks
|WR
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|$6
|
74
|Santana Moss
|WR
|Washington
|9
|$6
|
75
|Pierre Garcon
|WR
|Indianapolis
|7
|$5
|
76
|Jeremy Maclin
|WR
|Philadelphia
|8
|$5
|
77
|Clinton Portis
|RB
|Washington
|9
|$7
|
78
|Ahmad Bradshaw
|RB
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|$6
|
79
|Kevin Kolb
|QB
|Philadelphia
|8
|$7
|
80
|Darren McFadden
|RB
|Oakland
|10
|$6
|
81
|Reggie Bush
|RB
|New Orleans
|10
|$6
|
82
|Michael Bush
|RB
|Oakland
|10
|$6
|
83
|Ben Tate
|RB
|Houston
|7
|$6
|
84
|Montario Hardesty
|RB
|Cleveland
|8
|$6
|
85
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Baltimore
|8
|$4
|
86
|Steve Breaston
|WR
|Arizona
|6
|$5
|
87
|Donovan McNabb
|QB
|Washington
|9
|$7
|
88
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|Atlanta
|8
|$6
|
89
|Donald Driver
|WR
|Green Bay
|10
|$5
|
90
|Owen Daniels
|TE
|Houston
|7
|$5
|
91
|Derrick Mason
|WR
|Baltimore
|8
|$4
|
92
|Kellen Winslow
|TE
|Tampa Bay
|4
|$5
|
93
|Jerome Harrison
|RB
|Cleveland
|8
|$5
|
94
|Ricky Williams
|RB
|Miami
|5
|$5
|
95
|Laurence Maroney
|RB
|New England
|5
|$5
|
96
|Steve Slaton
|RB
|Houston
|7
|$5
|
97
|Lee Evans
|WR
|Buffalo
|6
|$3
|
98
|T.J. Houshmandzadeh
|WR
|Seattle
|5
|$3
|
99
|LaDainian Tomlinson
|RB
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|$5
|
100
|Chester Taylor
|RB
|Chicago
|8
|$5
|
101
|Thomas Jones
|RB
|Kansas City
|4
|$5
|
102
|Malcom Floyd
|WR
|San Diego
|10
|$3
|
103
|Devin Hester
|WR
|Chicago
|8
|$3
|
104
|Dez Bryant
|WR
|Dallas
|4
|$3
|
105
|Kenny Britt
|WR
|Tennessee
|9
|$3
|
106
|Devin Aromashodu
|WR
|Chicago
|8
|$3
|
107
|Donald Brown
|RB
|Indianapolis
|7
|$5
|
108
|Terrell Owens
|WR
|Cincinnati
|6
|$3
|
109
|Johnny Knox
|WR
|Chicago
|8
|$3
|
110
|Carson Palmer
|QB
|Cincinnati
|6
|$4
|
111
|Santonio Holmes
|WR
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|$3
|
112
|Vince Young
|QB
|Tennessee
|9
|$4
|
113
|Jerricho Cotchery
|WR
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|$3
|
114
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|5
|$3
|
115
|Eddie Royal
|WR
|Denver
|9
|$3
|
116
|Chris Chambers
|WR
|Kansas City
|4
|$3
|
117
|Braylon Edwards
|WR
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|$3
|
118
|Jets
|DST
|New York
|7
|$3
|
119
|Arian Foster
|RB
|Houston
|7
|$4
|
120
|Tim Hightower
|RB
|Arizona
|6
|$4
|
121
|Willis McGahee
|RB
|Baltimore
|8
|$4
|
122
|Darren Sproles
|RB
|San Diego
|10
|$4
|
123
|Alex Smith
|QB
|San Francisco
|9
|$3
|
124
|Visanthe Shiancoe
|TE
|Minnesota
|4
|$4
|
125
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Detroit
|7
|$2
|
126
|Austin Collie
|WR
|Indianapolis
|7
|$3
|
127
|Mario Manningham
|WR
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|$3
|
128
|Chris Cooley
|TE
|Washington
|9
|$3
|
129
|Chad Henne
|QB
|Miami
|5
|$2
|
130
|Nate Burleson
|WR
|Detroit
|7
|$2
|
131
|Matt Cassel
|QB
|Kansas City
|4
|$2
|
132
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|New England
|5
|$2
|
133
|Vikings
|DST
|Minnesota
|4
|$3
|
134
|Mark Sanchez
|QB
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|$2
|
135
|Chaz Schilens
|WR
|Oakland
|10
|$2
|
136
|Kevin Walter
|WR
|Houston
|7
|$2
|
137
|Jabar Gaffney
|WR
|Denver
|9
|$1
|
138
|Zach Miller
|TE
|Oakland
|10
|$3
|
139
|Bernard Berrian
|WR
|Minnesota
|4
|$1
|
140
|Roy E. Williams
|WR
|Dallas
|4
|$1
|
141
|Donnie Avery
|WR
|St. Louis
|9
|$1
|
142
|Eagles
|DST
|Philadelphia
|8
|$3
|
143
|Heath Miller
|TE
|Pittsburgh
|5
|$3
|
144
|Nate Washington
|WR
|Tennessee
|9
|$1
|
145
|Mohammed Massaquoi
|WR
|Cleveland
|8
|$1
|
146
|Jason Campbell
|QB
|Oakland
|10
|$1
|
147
|David Garrard
|QB
|Jacksonville
|9
|$1
|
148
|John Carlson
|TE
|Seattle
|5
|$2
|
149
|Devin Thomas
|WR
|Washington
|9
|$1
|
150
|Packers
|DST
|Green Bay
|2
|$10
|
151
|Joshua Cribbs
|WR
|Cleveland
|8
|$1
|
152
|Ravens
|DST
|Baltimore
|8
|$2
|
153
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Denver
|9
|$1
|
154
|Steelers
|DST
|Pittsburgh
|5
|$2
|
155
|Davone Bess
|WR
|Miami
|5
|$1
|
156
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Seattle
|5
|$2
|
157
|Derrick Ward
|RB
|Tampa Bay
|4
|$2
|
158
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|Chicago
|8
|$2
|
159
|Larry Johnson
|RB
|Washington
|9
|$2
|
160
|Matt Leinart
|QB
|Arizona
|6
|$1
|
161
|Jeremy Shockey
|TE
|New Orleans
|10
|$1
|
162
|Dustin Keller
|TE
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|$1
|
163
|Correll Buckhalter
|RB
|Denver
|9
|$2
|
164
|Marshawn Lynch
|RB
|Buffalo
|6
|$2
|
165
|Mike Bell
|RB
|Philadelphia
|8
|$2
|
166
|Toby Gerhart
|RB
|Minnesota
|4
|$1
|
167
|Kyle Orton
|QB
|Denver
|9
|$1
|
168
|Kevin Smith
|RB
|Detroit
|7
|$4
|
169
|Matt Hasselbeck
|QB
|Seattle
|5
|$1
|
170
|Sammy Morris
|RB
|New England
|5
|$1
|
171
|Anthony Gonzalez
|WR
|Indianapolis
|7
|$1
|
172
|Antonio Bryant
|WR
|Cincinnati
|6
|$1
|
173
|Laurent Robinson
|WR
|St. Louis
|9
|$1
|
174
|Kevin Boss
|TE
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|$1
|
175
|Saints
|DST
|New Orleans
|10
|$1
|
176
|49ers
|DST
|San Francisco
|9
|$1
|
177
|Jacoby Jones
|WR
|Houston
|7
|$1
|
178
|Cowboys
|DST
|Dallas
|4
|$1
|
179
|Matt Moore
|QB
|Carolina
|6
|$1
|
180
|Todd Heap
|TE
|Baltimore
|8
|$1
|
181
|Early Doucet
|WR
|Arizona
|6
|$1
|
182
|Dexter McCluster
|WR
|Kansas City
|4
|$1
|
183
|Tony Scheffler
|TE
|Detroit
|7
|$1
|
184
|Josh Freeman
|QB
|Tampa Bay
|4
|$1
|
185
|Brian Westbrook
|RB
|Free agent
|N/A
|$1
|
186
|Lynell Hamilton
|RB
|New Orleans
|10
|$1
|
187
|Tashard Choice
|RB
|Dallas
|4
|$1
|
188
|Bernard Scott
|RB
|Cincinnati
|6
|$1
|
189
|Arrelious Benn
|WR
|Tampa Bay
|4
|$1
|
190
|Devery Henderson
|WR
|New Orleans
|10
|$1
|
191
|Golden Tate
|WR
|Seattle
|5
|$1
|
192
|Bears
|DST
|Chicago
|8
|$1
|
193
|Josh Morgan
|WR
|San Francisco
|9
|$1
|
194
|Javon Ringer
|RB
|Tennessee
|9
|$1
|
195
|Stephen Gostkowski
|K
|New England
|5
|$2
|
196
|Julius Jones
|RB
|Seattle
|5
|$1
|
197
|Jerious Norwood
|RB
|Atlanta
|8
|$1
|
198
|Garrett Hartley
|K
|New Orleans
|10
|$2
|
199
|Sam Bradford
|QB
|St. Louis
|9
|$1
|
200
|Nate Kaeding
|K
|San Diego
|10
|$2
