Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Patriots Unfiltered 1/25: Offseason Hot Topics, NFL Draft Talk, Conference Championship Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/25: Senior Bowl Preview, NFL Draft Talk, Updates on Jerod Mayo Building his Coaching Staff

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Patriots Unfiltered 1/23: Building the Patriots Coaching Staff, Playoffs Recap, Mapping Out the Offseason

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

Jerod Mayo on WEEI 1/22: "We have a lot of great leaders"

New England Patriots 2024 Offseason Primer

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State 

Do Your Life with Former Patriot Adam Vinatieri | Life After the NFL, Memories and Family

NFL.com Fantasy Player Rankings

Check out the latest NFL.com fantasy football player rankings, as of August 6, 2010.

Aug 08, 2010 at 04:00 AM

Play NFL Fantasy Football >>

# Player Position Team Bye Auction
1
 Chris Johnson RB Tennessee 9 $38
2
 Adrian Peterson RB Minnesota 4 $35
3
 Maurice Jones-Drew RB Jacksonville 9 $32
4
 Ray Rice RB Baltimore 8 $29
5
 Frank Gore RB San Francisco 9 $25
6
 Aaron Rodgers QB Green Bay 10 $20
7
 Michael Turner RB Atlanta 8 $24
8
 Drew Brees QB New Orleans 10 $19
9
 Andre Johnson WR Houston 7 $22
10
 Peyton Manning QB Indianapolis 7 $18
11
 Rashard Mendenhall RB Pittsburgh 5 $22
12
 Ryan Mathews RB San Diego 10 $21
13
 Steven Jackson RB St. Louis 9 $21
14
 Larry Fitzgerald WR Arizona 6 $21
15
 Shonn Greene RB N.Y. Jets 7 $18
16
 Jamaal Charles RB Kansas City 4 $18
17
 Randy Moss WR New England 5 $18
18
 Cedric Benson RB Cincinnati 6 $17
19
 DeAngelo Williams RB Carolina 6 $16
20
 Reggie Wayne WR Indianapolis 7 $17
21
 Ryan Grant RB Green Bay 10 $16
22
 Tom Brady QB New England 5 $16
23
 Calvin Johnson WR Detroit 7 $15
24
 Miles Austin WR Dallas 4 $16
25
 Roddy White WR Atlanta 8 $15
26
 DeSean Jackson WR Philadelphia 8 $15
27
 Brandon Marshall WR Miami 5 $14
28
 Tony Romo QB Dallas 4 $12
29
 Knowshon Moreno RB Denver 9 $14
30
 Sidney Rice WR Minnesota 4 $13
31
 Matt Schaub QB Houston 7 $14
32
 Marques Colston WR New Orleans 10 $12
33
 Philip Rivers QB San Diego 10 $12
34
 Beanie Wells RB Arizona 6 $14
35
 Greg Jennings WR Green Bay 10 $12
36
 Jahvid Best RB Detroit 7 $13
37
 LeSean McCoy RB Philadelphia 8 $13
38
 Steve Smith WR N.Y. Giants 8 $12
39
 Anquan Boldin WR Baltimore 8 $11
40
 Joseph Addai RB Indianapolis 7 $13
41
 Jonathan Stewart RB Carolina 6 $12
42
 Dallas Clark TE Indianapolis 7 $12
43
 Ronnie Brown RB Miami 5 $12
44
 Antonio Gates TE San Diego 10 $10
45
 Pierre Thomas RB New Orleans 10 $10
46
 Vernon Davis TE San Francisco 9 $10
47
 Steve Smith WR Carolina 6 $11
48
 Brett Favre QB Minnesota 4 $9
49
 Matt Forte RB Chicago 8 $10
50
 Felix Jones RB Dallas 4 $9
51
 Wes Welker WR New England 5 $10
52
 Chad Ochocinco WR Cincinnati 6 $10
53
 Brent Celek TE Philadelphia 8 $8
54
 Jason Witten TE Dallas 4 $7
55
 Michael Crabtree WR San Francisco 9 $8
56
 Jermichael Finley TE Green Bay 10 $7
57
 Brandon Jacobs RB N.Y. Giants 8 $9
58
 Jay Cutler QB Chicago 8 $8
59
 Dwayne Bowe WR Kansas City 4 $8
60
 Hines Ward WR Pittsburgh 5 $8
61
 Vincent Jackson WR San Diego 10 $8
62
 Percy Harvin WR Minnesota 4 $7
63
 Marion Barber RB Dallas 4 $8
64
 Mike Sims-Walker WR Jacksonville 9 $6
65
 Fred Jackson RB Buffalo 6 $8
66
 C.J. Spiller RB Buffalo 6 $7
67
 Mike Wallace WR Pittsburgh 5 $6
68
 Tony Gonzalez TE Atlanta 8 $7
69
 Robert Meachem WR New Orleans 10 $6
70
 Eli Manning QB N.Y. Giants 8 $8
71
 Cadillac Williams RB Tampa Bay 4 $7
72
 Justin Forsett RB Seattle 5 $7
73
 Hakeem Nicks WR N.Y. Giants 8 $6
74
 Santana Moss WR Washington 9 $6
75
 Pierre Garcon WR Indianapolis 7 $5
76
 Jeremy Maclin WR Philadelphia 8 $5
77
 Clinton Portis RB Washington 9 $7
78
 Ahmad Bradshaw RB N.Y. Giants 8 $6
79
 Kevin Kolb QB Philadelphia 8 $7
80
 Darren McFadden RB Oakland 10 $6
81
 Reggie Bush RB New Orleans 10 $6
82
 Michael Bush RB Oakland 10 $6
83
 Ben Tate RB Houston 7 $6
84
 Montario Hardesty RB Cleveland 8 $6
85
 Joe Flacco QB Baltimore 8 $4
86
 Steve Breaston WR Arizona 6 $5
87
 Donovan McNabb QB Washington 9 $7
88
 Matt Ryan QB Atlanta 8 $6
89
 Donald Driver WR Green Bay 10 $5
90
 Owen Daniels TE Houston 7 $5
91
 Derrick Mason WR Baltimore 8 $4
92
 Kellen Winslow TE Tampa Bay 4 $5
93
 Jerome Harrison RB Cleveland 8 $5
94
 Ricky Williams RB Miami 5 $5
95
 Laurence Maroney RB New England 5 $5
96
 Steve Slaton RB Houston 7 $5
97
 Lee Evans WR Buffalo 6 $3
98
 T.J. Houshmandzadeh WR Seattle 5 $3
99
 LaDainian Tomlinson RB N.Y. Jets 7 $5
100
 Chester Taylor RB Chicago 8 $5
101
 Thomas Jones RB Kansas City 4 $5
102
 Malcom Floyd WR San Diego 10 $3
103
 Devin Hester WR Chicago 8 $3
104
 Dez Bryant WR Dallas 4 $3
105
 Kenny Britt WR Tennessee 9 $3
106
 Devin Aromashodu WR Chicago 8 $3
107
 Donald Brown RB Indianapolis 7 $5
108
 Terrell Owens WR Cincinnati 6 $3
109
 Johnny Knox WR Chicago 8 $3
110
 Carson Palmer QB Cincinnati 6 $4
111
 Santonio Holmes WR N.Y. Jets 7 $3
112
 Vince Young QB Tennessee 9 $4
113
 Jerricho Cotchery WR N.Y. Jets 7 $3
114
 Ben Roethlisberger QB Pittsburgh 5 $3
115
 Eddie Royal WR Denver 9 $3
116
 Chris Chambers WR Kansas City 4 $3
117
 Braylon Edwards WR N.Y. Jets 7 $3
118
 Jets DST New York 7 $3
119
 Arian Foster RB Houston 7 $4
120
 Tim Hightower RB Arizona 6 $4
121
 Willis McGahee RB Baltimore 8 $4
122
 Darren Sproles RB San Diego 10 $4
123
 Alex Smith QB San Francisco 9 $3
124
 Visanthe Shiancoe TE Minnesota 4 $4
125
 Matthew Stafford QB Detroit 7 $2
126
 Austin Collie WR Indianapolis 7 $3
127
 Mario Manningham WR N.Y. Giants 8 $3
128
 Chris Cooley TE Washington 9 $3
129
 Chad Henne QB Miami 5 $2
130
 Nate Burleson WR Detroit 7 $2
131
 Matt Cassel QB Kansas City 4 $2
132
 Julian Edelman WR New England 5 $2
133
 Vikings DST Minnesota 4 $3
134
 Mark Sanchez QB N.Y. Jets 7 $2
135
 Chaz Schilens WR Oakland 10 $2
136
 Kevin Walter WR Houston 7 $2
137
 Jabar Gaffney WR Denver 9 $1
138
 Zach Miller TE Oakland 10 $3
139
 Bernard Berrian WR Minnesota 4 $1
140
 Roy E. Williams WR Dallas 4 $1
141
 Donnie Avery WR St. Louis 9 $1
142
 Eagles DST Philadelphia 8 $3
143
 Heath Miller TE Pittsburgh 5 $3
144
 Nate Washington WR Tennessee 9 $1
145
 Mohammed Massaquoi WR Cleveland 8 $1
146
 Jason Campbell QB Oakland 10 $1
147
 David Garrard QB Jacksonville 9 $1
148
 John Carlson TE Seattle 5 $2
149
 Devin Thomas WR Washington 9 $1
150
 Packers DST Green Bay 2 $10
151
 Joshua Cribbs WR Cleveland 8 $1
152
 Ravens DST Baltimore 8 $2
153
 Demaryius Thomas WR Denver 9 $1
154
 Steelers DST Pittsburgh 5 $2
155
 Davone Bess WR Miami 5 $1
156
 Leon Washington RB Seattle 5 $2
157
 Derrick Ward RB Tampa Bay 4 $2
158
 Greg Olsen TE Chicago 8 $2
159
 Larry Johnson RB Washington 9 $2
160
 Matt Leinart QB Arizona 6 $1
161
 Jeremy Shockey TE New Orleans 10 $1
162
 Dustin Keller TE N.Y. Jets 7 $1
163
 Correll Buckhalter RB Denver 9 $2
164
 Marshawn Lynch RB Buffalo 6 $2
165
 Mike Bell RB Philadelphia 8 $2
166
 Toby Gerhart RB Minnesota 4 $1
167
 Kyle Orton QB Denver 9 $1
168
 Kevin Smith RB Detroit 7 $4
169
 Matt Hasselbeck QB Seattle 5 $1
170
 Sammy Morris RB New England 5 $1
171
 Anthony Gonzalez WR Indianapolis 7 $1
172
 Antonio Bryant WR Cincinnati 6 $1
173
 Laurent Robinson WR St. Louis 9 $1
174
 Kevin Boss TE N.Y. Giants 8 $1
175
 Saints DST New Orleans 10 $1
176
 49ers DST San Francisco 9 $1
177
 Jacoby Jones WR Houston 7 $1
178
 Cowboys DST Dallas 4 $1
179
 Matt Moore QB Carolina 6 $1
180
 Todd Heap TE Baltimore 8 $1
181
 Early Doucet WR Arizona 6 $1
182
 Dexter McCluster WR Kansas City 4 $1
183
 Tony Scheffler TE Detroit 7 $1
184
 Josh Freeman QB Tampa Bay 4 $1
185
 Brian Westbrook RB Free agent N/A $1
186
 Lynell Hamilton RB New Orleans 10 $1
187
 Tashard Choice RB Dallas 4 $1
188
 Bernard Scott RB Cincinnati 6 $1
189
 Arrelious Benn WR Tampa Bay 4 $1
190
 Devery Henderson WR New Orleans 10 $1
191
 Golden Tate WR Seattle 5 $1
192
 Bears DST Chicago 8 $1
193
 Josh Morgan WR San Francisco 9 $1
194
 Javon Ringer RB Tennessee 9 $1
195
 Stephen Gostkowski K New England 5 $2
196
 Julius Jones RB Seattle 5 $1
197
 Jerious Norwood RB Atlanta 8 $1
198
 Garrett Hartley K New Orleans 10 $2
199
 Sam Bradford QB St. Louis 9 $1
200
 Nate Kaeding K San Diego 10 $2

Play NFL Fantasy Football >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.
news

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

The Patriots have called an introductory press conference at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 12 PM to formally introduce Jerod Mayo as the team's 15th head coach in franchise history.
news

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. 
news

Patriots Named Center David Andrews and Cornerback Jonathan Jones Co-Recipients of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

New England Patriots center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been selected as co-recipients of the team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award.
news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 7

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2023 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
news

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.
news

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.
news

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

The NFL has announced the NFL Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Jets will be played on Sunday, January 7th at 1 PM.
news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
news

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 
news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Previewing the second Patriots Super Bowl Sound Odyssey, recounting the team's 2003 championship season.

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft purchasing the New England Patriots, watch an exclusive interview from 1994 moments after Mr. Kraft made the deal official. The Patriots Chairman and CEO shares his dreams of owning an NFL team, the importance of the New England community and what the Patriots legacy means to him and the region.

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Watch throwback highlights from the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff game as the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts at home at Gillette Stadium. See former Patriots Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount and more defeat the Colts 43-22 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we welcome in a new era, as Jerod Mayo is introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. Go behind the scenes on Mayo's first day and get reaction from current and former players on the hire.  Plus, we go one-on-one with the new head coach.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo to discuss his excitement for his new role.

NFL Network: Top 10 Patriots plays 2023 season

Watch a countdown of the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising