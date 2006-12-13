NFL Europe extends TV partnership with ARD

(Dec. 13, 2006) -- NFL Europa has announced an extension of its partnership with German terrestrial television station ARD.

The two-year arrangement covers the upcoming NFL playoffs, including Super Bowl XLI, and the 2007 and 2008 NFL Europa seasons.

Starting this January, ARD will cover the AFC and NFC Championship Games for the first time before televising Super Bowl XLI live from South Florida. In addition to regular-season action from NFL Europa, ARD also will screen extended highlights of World Bowl XV, which takes place in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 23.

"We are very happy to extend our partnership with ARD for two more years," said NFL Europa Managing Director Uwe Bergheim. "The coverage of the conference championships, Super Bowl and World Bowl are must-see events for all sports fans."

"In addition, both entities are interested in increasing the coverage on ARD and with its local, regional stations," Bergheim continued.

NFL Europa also announced a new television arrangement that will see popular German sports channel DSF air two weekly magazine shows in 2007.