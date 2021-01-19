NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

It's rare when one injury changes the entire outlook of the league but that's exactly what happened when Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game with a concussion. To that point it was business as usual for Andy Reid's Chiefs. KC dominated the first two-plus quarters and was in complete command, although it should be noted that Cleveland's Rashard Higgins fumbled at the Chiefs 1 while trying to stretch for a touchdown in the final two minutes of the first half. The play resulted in a touchback, and KC then tacked on a field goal.

The play immediately sparked thoughts of Bill Belichick warning against such recklessness. He often tells his players not to reach the ball out in such situation unless it's fourth down. Instead of first-and-goal, Cleveland took a shot to the stomach and trailed 19-3 at the break.

The lead was 19-10 and the Chiefs were poised for more when Mahomes ran an option on third-and-short midway through the third quarter. Mahomes went down awkwardly and had trouble getting back to his feet. It was apparent that his day was done and veteran backup Chad Henne would need to finish it off. Thanks to a couple of big runs by Darrell Williams that picked up 28 yards, the Chiefs tacked on a field goal. But that would be it for the Chiefs offense.

The Browns kept the pressure on and chipped away. A touchdown early in the fourth quarter made it 22-17, and put the onus on Henne. At times it appeared that Reid was a bit too aggressive. The Chiefs moved to the Browns 23 when a penalty for an illegal crack back block set up a first-and-25 at the 38. Rather than play for the field goal, which would have made it an 8-point game, Reid went for it all and Henne threw a bad interception in the end zone.

But KC's defense responded, and this is where Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski was guilty of being too passive. Taking over at their 20, the Browns faced a fourth-and-1 and Stefanski correctly rolled the dice with six minutes left. Four plays later it was fourth down again, only this time the Browns needed 9 yards. With 4:19 and just one timeout left, Stefnaski punted from his 32. Cleveland never saw the ball again.

The Browns needed a stop either way, so why not take a shot and go for it? Cleveland converted all three fourth downs prior to that, and although needing 9 yards is a huge difference, the risk of not getting another chance was too great not to risk it.

Henne came up big, first by scrambling for 13 yards on third-and-14, then rewarding his coach's confidence by completing a pass to Tyreek Hill on fourth down to put the game away.