Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 13 - 08:55 AM

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

NFL passes player safety rules

Mar 26, 2010 at 02:00 AM

Overtime and player safety were the themes at the NFL meetings this week. Barely mentioned was labor.

Even though these are the last scheduled meetings of all key league personnel outside of the players — commissioner Roger Goodell, all 32 owners, team general managers and coaches — before the collective bargaining agreement expires next March, labor was not much of an issue.

Sure, a work stoppage could be in the mix by this time next year. But other than reinforcing their unanimity, the owners concentrated on the field.

"We have to find common ground with the NFLPA," Goodell said Wednesday. "The real issue for us is to get back and focus on those things we can do to grow the game and grow the opportunities for everyone participating. We want a fair agreement that everyone is going to do well in, including the players."

Those players should be safer during games thanks to several rules changes. And they also might be playing longer in regular-season overtimes.

The NFL passed rules Wednesday to further protect defenseless players, including ball carriers who lose their helmet during a play.

The key rules change bars a defenseless player from being hit in the head or neck area by an opponent who launches himself and uses his helmet, shoulder or forearm to make contact. Previously, those kind of tackles were banned against receivers who couldn't protect themselves, but now it will apply to everyone.

"These are very specific to very vulnerable moments in the game," Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. "There's no reason not to protect these players. There's a history of potentially serious injuries in these types of collisions."

NFL rules also will now echo those in college when a player running with the ball loses his helmet. The whistle will blow immediately and the ball will be placed at the "progress spot" where the helmet came off.

A safety move to protect the umpire also was made. He now will be stationed behind the offensive backfield rather than in the linebackers area. The competition committee saw "a hundred" examples of umpires being run over, co-chairman Rich McKay said.

As for the overtime modification, several owners said they also expect the rule instituted the previous day for the playoffs to be revisited in May to include the regular season.

"It's a better system, so why not have a better system every game?" Lurie said of expanding the new OT rule that allows a team losing the coin toss and allowing a field goal on the first series to then get a possession.

New York Giants owner John Mara added he expects discussion and possibly a vote on using the new OT system to occur at the owners meetings in Dallas in May. The change was proposed only for the postseason by the competition committee and was passed 28-4 Tuesday.

Goodell said the league wants to meet with the players and the networks for some input and further discuss the ramifications of expanding the OT change.

"We had a proposal for the postseason, we passed that with the understanding that it'll be discussed for the regular season," he said.

Goodell also mentioned scheduling only intradivision games on the final weekend of the season, and placing many such games in Week 16, as well. He said at the end of last season he was concerned about teams not playing their regulars after clinching titles and is hopeful such scheduling would help avoid that.

The 2010 schedule will be released in April.

Also passed Wednesday:

_During a field goal or extra point attempt, the defensive team can't position any player on the line directly across from the snapper. Previously, a player needed to have his helmet outside the snapper's shoulder pads.

_A dead ball personal foul on the final play of the second or fourth quarters will cause a 15-yard penalty on the second half or overtime kickoff. Previously in those situations, no penalty was enforced, although players subsequently could be fined by Goodell.

_If a punt returner makes a fair catch signal and muffs the ball, he is entitled to "reasonable opportunity" to catch the muff before it hits the ground without interference of the coverage team. The ball will be rewarded at the spot of the interference, but there will be no penalty yardage marked off.

_When a ball strikes a videoboard (as one punt did last preseason at the new Cowboys Stadium), guide wire or sky cam, the play is whistled dead and replayed. The game clock is reset to when that play started.

The replay judge will be allowed to initiate a review if he believes there was some sort of interference with the ball. This is the only case outside of the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarters and overtime that the booth can order a replay.

Coaches can also challenge whether there was interference with the ball.

_If the clock is stopped in the final minute of either half for a replay review, but would not have stopped without the review, officials will run off 10 seconds before resuming play. Either team could take a timeout to void the 10-second runoff.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
news

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

With the Patriots set for their bye week, there are several games that could potentially impact the playoff race.
news

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

With four games to go, the Patriots' playoff seeding hopes rest entirely in their own hands. Here are the questions that will determine where they end up in January.
news

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Gillette Stadium will be undergoing construction starting in 2022.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Gillette Stadium Transition 2022-23

Recent photos of Gillette Stadium transition to future renderings set for completion in 2023.

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

The My Cause My Cleats NFL initiative allows players to represent organizations that are the most meaningful to them. See Patriots players Nick Folk, Devin McCourty, Hunter Henry, and Ted Karras talk about the organizations they chose to support.

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Tamara Brown sits down with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to discuss his experiences playing football with the Patriots. Davon also speaks about his passion for clothing by inspiring confidence.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 13 Patriots vs Browns

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 9, 2001.

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Children's Holiday Party

The Kraft family celebrates the holidays with children in need for the 28th annual Children's Holiday Party, hosted at Gillette Stadium.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising