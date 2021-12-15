Official website of the New England Patriots

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

AFC

CLINCHED: None

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) (vs. Indianapolis (7-6), Saturday night, 8:20 PM ET, NFLN)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + KC loss OR
  2. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + DEN loss + LAC loss OR
  3. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + LAC loss OR
  4. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss OR
  5. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + LAC loss OR
  6. NE win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss + LAC loss + LV loss + CIN-DEN tie

NOTE: There are other complex scenarios for New England that involve multiple ties and strength-of-victory permutations.

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) (at Pittsburgh (6-6-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. TEN win + IND loss

NFC

CLINCHED: None

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-3) (at Detroit (1-11-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

  1. ARI win or tie OR
  2. NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
  3. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
  4. NO loss or tie + PHI loss + ATL loss or tie + GB win or tie OR
  5. NO loss or tie + SF tie + LAR loss OR
  6. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
  7. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
  8. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR
  9. SF tie + LAR loss + PHI-WAS tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (9-4) (at N.Y. Giants (4-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR
  2. DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. DAL win + NO loss or tie OR
  2. DAL win + SF loss OR
  3. DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR
  4. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR
  5. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-3) (at Baltimore (8-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:

  1. GB win or tie OR
  2. MIN loss or tie

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO loss or tie + SF loss OR
  2. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
  3. NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie OR
  4. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR
  5. LAR loss + SF tie + PHI-WAS tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-4) (vs. Seattle (5-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:

  1. LAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
  2. LAR win + NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
  3. LAR win + MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
  4. LAR tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-3) (vs. New Orleans (6-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. TB win or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
  2. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
  3. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie

news

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
news

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
news

Patriots enter bye week at 9-4

The Patriots enter the Bye Week on a seven-game winning streak and own an AFC-leading 9-4 record after overcoming a 2-4 start to the season to secure their 35th winning season overall.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14

A look at the various NFL playoff scenarios heading into NFL Week 14.
news

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

The New England Patriots announced Lawrence Guy as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide.
news

New England Patriots Show Commitment to Cyber Protection by Welcoming HUB Tech as Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

Franchise adds best-in-class cybersecurity services, dedicating software to keep the organization's data safe online
news

Robert Kraft Announces $250,000 Donation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice to Help Launch the National Black Leadership Institute

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced during an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday a donation of $250,000 on behalf of the Kraft Family Foundation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). 
news

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

Memories will be made and champions will be crowned when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, come to Foxborough on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, marking the 14th year Gillette Stadium has hosted football state championship games.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November; QB Mac Jones named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November and QB Mac Jones was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November by the National Football League.
news

Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie K Quinn Nordin. In addition, the Patriots released DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad. 
news

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Boston English High School's Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
