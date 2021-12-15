NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

AFC
CLINCHED: None
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) (vs. Indianapolis (7-6), Saturday night, 8:20 PM ET, NFLN)
New England clinches playoff berth with:
- NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + KC loss OR
- NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + DEN loss + LAC loss OR
- NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + LAC loss OR
- NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss OR
- NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + LAC loss OR
- NE win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss + LAC loss + LV loss + CIN-DEN tie
NOTE: There are other complex scenarios for New England that involve multiple ties and strength-of-victory permutations.
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) (at Pittsburgh (6-6-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
- TEN win + IND loss
NFC
CLINCHED: None
ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-3) (at Detroit (1-11-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
- ARI win or tie OR
- NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
- NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
- NO loss or tie + PHI loss + ATL loss or tie + GB win or tie OR
- NO loss or tie + SF tie + LAR loss OR
- MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
- MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
- SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR
- SF tie + LAR loss + PHI-WAS tie
DALLAS COWBOYS (9-4) (at N.Y. Giants (4-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
- DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR
- DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI
Dallas clinches playoff berth with:
- DAL win + NO loss or tie OR
- DAL win + SF loss OR
- DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR
- MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR
- MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI
GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-3) (at Baltimore (8-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:
- GB win or tie OR
- MIN loss or tie
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
- NO loss or tie + SF loss OR
- NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
- NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie OR
- SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR
- LAR loss + SF tie + PHI-WAS tie
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-4) (vs. Seattle (5-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:
- LAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
- LAR win + NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
- LAR win + MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
- LAR tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-3) (vs. New Orleans (6-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
- TB win or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
- MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
- MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR
- SF loss + PHI-WAS tie