Nike won't break ties with Falcons QB Vick

Nike has no plans to dump Michael Vick from its roster of celebrity athletes, turning aside a request from the national Humane Society to cut ties with the Atlanta Falcons quarterback over alleged ties to dogfighting.

Jun 19, 2007 at 03:20 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (June 19, 2007) -- Nike has no plans to dump Michael Vick from its roster of celebrity athletes, turning aside a request from the national Humane Society to cut ties with the Atlanta Falcons quarterback over alleged ties to dogfighting.

Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, released a letter that he sent to the apparel giant.

"We trust that Nike does not want to be associated with any celebrity who is linked to this odious form of animal cruelty," Pacelle wrote.

Nike spokesman Dean Stoyer said the company planned to honor its lucrative deal with Vick, who worked with the company to design a line of athletic shoes and has been used prominently in advertising campaigns.

"There is no change in the status of the agreement between Nike and football player Michael Vick," Stoyer said. "He is rightfully presumed innocent and afforded the same due process as any citizen, rather than be tried in the court of public opinion. Nike will continue to monitor the situation, but has nothing further to say at this time."

During an April 25 raid on a Virginia home owned by Vick, authorities seized 66 animals, most of them pit bulls, and equipment that suggested they were being used in a dogfighting operation.

Vick, a registered dog breeder, has claimed he rarely visited the home and was unaware it could be involved in a criminal enterprise. He blamed relatives for taking advantage of his generosity.

But authorities say they've been told that Vick was involved in dogfighting, and federal investigators searched the property this month. No charges have been filed.

"We recognize that Mr. Vick has not been charged with a crime," Pacelle wrote in his letter. "But we know that Nike has high standards for its spokespersons."

The Humane Society already called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to punish Vick if criminal charges are filed against the quarterback.

Goodell met with Vick during the NFL draft and league investigators are looking into the case to determine whether disciplinary action is warranted. The new commissioner has made player conduct one of his top priorities, already giving Pacman Jones a one-year suspension and barring Tank Johnson and Chris Henry from the first half of the upcoming season.

In the letter to Nike, Pacelle noted that AirTran Airways ended its relationship with Vick in May. The quarterback had been a pitchman for the airline since 2004, doing radio ads and billboard advertising, but Vick's reputation was tarnished by the dogfighting case and other embarrassing incidents.

"At the very least, Mr. Vick was not vigilant enough and an unacceptable situation developed on one of his properties," Pacelle wrote. "It remains to be seen whether all the personal accounts and information about his role in dogfighting are sufficient to connect Mr. Vick to the alleged dogfighting operation."

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and a handful of players donated to Damar Hamlin's charity among other tributes from the organization.

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots S Kyle Dugger has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots' 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays vs. Dolphins

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Offense, Defense, and Kyle Dugger in their week seventeen win against the Miami Dolphins.

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 23-21 win against the Miami Dolphins on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 23-21 victory in week 17 against the Miami Dolphins.

Bill Belichick 1/2: "It's a one game season for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Press Pass: Patriots Stay Alive in Playoff Race

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Jakobi Meyers, David Andrews, and more addresses the media on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/1: "We made some big plays in big moments"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

