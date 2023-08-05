Nine Thoughts on Patriots Defense Through Three Padded Practices

6. Dugger's Hot Start

Kyle Dugger has three interceptions in competitive team periods and is off to a strong start as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Dugger, like the rest of the safety group, has been lining up all over the place, as it appears he's ready to truly put it all together in his fourth season with the team.

"Kyle's a really good player," said Belichick early in training camp. "Yeah, he's big, he can run, he can tackle, he can cover, he can blitz. Yeah, he's great. These guys are great. That's why they go high in the draft, premium for them and they end up getting a lot of money. That's what they bring."

"I just think for Dug the game just keeps slowing down and he keeps looking more and more comfortable," said Steve Belichick. "He knows what he's doing and knows what other people are doing and he can do a lot of different things. He has great athletic skill set, but his just general understanding.

7. Gonzalez Brings the Boom

Everyone knew Christian Gonzalez's athleticism would give him an early leg-up before the pads came on, but even when the hitting started, the rookie looked like he fit right in. One play earlier this week highlighted this when Gonzalez read the play and came downhill to take down receiver Raleigh Webb. Even when Gonzalez has allowed catches, like one contested fade to DeVante Parker, he's competitive and right there fighting for the ball. Receivers coach Ross Douglas called the matchup between him and Parker a "heavyweight fight." This might be the most promising development thus far of the summer, as Gonzalez continues to make impressive strides almost daily "Physicality is really the whole thing, just coming out, being physical and trying to grow each day," said Gonzalez this week of putting on the pads.

"We knew what kind of athlete we're getting out of Oregon," said Mayo. "Obviously a tall guy that can move fairly well. I would say, you know, the one surprise with him is just how he interacts with his teammates. He already seems like he's a good teammate, the guys like him, now it's just all about putting it all together on the field."

8. Keion White, Raw Power

No player was a more anticipated watch when the pads came on than rookie second-rounder Keion White. White was a handful during Wednesday and Thursday's pass rush drills, logging three pressures by our own Evan Lazar's count during teamwork on Thursday. White figures to get early opportunities to rush the passer, but is already emerging as an important depth piece behind the vets along the defensive line.

"I think all these [rookies] have done a good job of being true professionals and trying to really earn respect their teammates and coaches," said defensive line coach Demarcus Covington when asked about White and the other first-year players. "They've done a good job of coming into the building and trying to soak up all the knowledge that gets thrown around from all the guys from every position, whether it's offense, defense, special teams, trying to learn it all, trying to apply it and then trying to find a routine as they're building their NFL career."

"[We have a few] guys that can play in different spots, whether it's inside 3-technique or move outside, play 5-technique, defensive end," said head coach Bill Belichick of White's versatility within the defensive front. "So, it gives our front some versatility between the odd spacing, even spacing, playing inside versus playing outside. Some of our inside linebackers can play both, too... So, yeah, but Keion's doing well. He's done well."

9. Jack Jones Uncertainty

Jack Jones left practice on Thursday, walking off the field after a one-on-one rep against Kendrick Bourne where Jones appeared to get the better of him. It was unclear what set Jones off and he later returned to practice as a spectator. It's an unfortunate development for Jones, who had been having a good camp until recent days. The coaches were tight-lipped about the incident, but what's clear is Jones can play and the Patriots could use him but his situation is slowly becoming more complicated. For what it's worth, Jones was a full participant on Friday night and spoke to the media following practice but didn't provide much clarity to his fluid situation.

Isaiah Bolden has seen an increase in reps while the team continues to experiment with different combinations at cornerback, with Marcus Jones and Jonathan Jones both splitting time between the slot and outside in recent days, and Myles Bryant continuing to get slot reps as well.