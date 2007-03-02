Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 11 | 02:50 PM - 11:59 PM

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Niners sign Clements to eight-year deal

Mar 02, 2007 at 03:00 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (March 2, 2007) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Nate Clements and safety Michael Lewis, making two bold moves in the opening hours of free agency.

Clements, the star cornerback from the Buffalo Bills, agreed to an eight-year, $80 million contract. The six-year veteran was considered one of the top prizes in free agency, and the 49ers rewarded him accordingly with what's believed to be one of the richest contracts for a defensive back in NFL history.

Terms of the deal were confirmed by a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because contract terms aren't usually released by NFL teams.

The 49ers have more than $30 million in cap room to spend on free agents, and a good chunk of it immediately went to Clements, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who spent his first six NFL seasons with Buffalo. He became a free agent after completing a one-year contract, saying he hoped to better Champ Bailey's seven-year, $63 million deal with Denver in 2004.

Lewis, a safety from Philadelphia, will become an immediate starter in the 49ers' inconsistent defensive secondary alongside Clements, coach Mike Nolan said. Lewis started in the Pro Bowl following the Eagles' trip to the Super Bowl in the 2004 season, but was expected to leave town after losing his starting job in Philadelphia last season.

"Free agency is about adding good players with character to our team," Nolan said. "I am confident that Nate and Michael will help make us better. Players have a choice in free agency. It is a compliment to our players and fans that Nate and Michael wanted to be with the 49ers."

Clements and Lewis both visited the 49ers' training complex Friday, and wasted no time sewing up deals to bolster a secondary that struggled with injuries and mistakes last season despite cornerback Walt Harris' Pro Bowl play.

Both of the 49ers' opening-day safeties lost their jobs during the year, and cornerback Shawntae Spencer struggled at times. San Francisco's defense yielded a league-worst 412 points and lost games by 41, 31 and 29 points during a midseason collapse, prompting Nolan to fire defensive coordinator Billy Davis.

Spencer, who got a lucrative contract extension last season, might be reduced to a nickel back with Clements and Harris in starting spots. Lewis has been a strong safety with the Eagles, but could be a candidate to replace either of the 49ers' starters: strong safety Mark Roman and free safety Keith Lewis.

The 49ers already have made a significant upgrade to a club that went 7-9 last season in Nolan's second year -- and they probably aren't done shopping, either. They have long held strong interest in Pro Bowl linebacker Adalius Thomas, who played for Nolan with the Baltimore Ravens.

Clements is coming off a strong season in which he had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and recovered two fumbles. In six seasons, he has 23 interceptions, including five returned for touchdowns -- and has also returned two punts for scores.

Clements wouldn't have been in a position to sign such a lucrative deal if the Bills hadn't prevented him from becoming a free agent last offseason. Buffalo labeled Clements as the team's franchise player, a move that retained Clements' rights for a steep one-year deal worth $7.2 million.

Clements accepted the one-year contract after the Bills promised him they would not tag him again this offseason, allowing him to pursue free agency.

As a result, Clements immediately became among the most coveted free agents on the market, in part because there were few defensive backs available. Numerous teams, including the 49ers, had more money to spend after the NFL salary cap ballooned to $109 million.

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

¿Qué nos dejó el triunfo de ayer ante los Texans?

Cosas positivas y otras negativas que aquí detallamos.
news

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Through five games, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense are starting to make strides and find their identity.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, October 11, 2021.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans presented by CarMax.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 25-22 week 5 victory over the Houston Texans.

Bill Belichick 10/11: "We have some things to build on"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 11, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots complete the comeback

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-22 victory against the Houston Texans.

Press Pass: Patriots react to 25-22 win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Jamie Collins and others address the media following the week 5 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising