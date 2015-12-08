Nitpicks & Nitwits: Drop kick the last two, it's On To Houston

"I just tried to put it into space and make it an element of surprise," Ebner told the media afterward, "but they were prepared for what we threw at them and credit to the Eagles for reacting so quickly to that one."

Spot-on observation. But the Patriots didn't seem prepared for the Eagles' reaction, taking the ball with a short field and moving 59 yards in eight plays while barely breaking a sweat. The entire sequence put some starch in Philadelphia's shirts, while taking the wind out of New England's sails.

Again, it's not the attempt at something new and different that's the problem, it's the execution of the new and different. And with different players at some of the key positions, as there have been on special teams, offense and defense, "doing your job" can take on an entirely new meaning.

Ever tried carving something with a dull knife? Things can get difficult, and end up messy.

Once the ball started rolling in Philadelphia's direction, it was hard to stop. A blocked punt returned for a touchdown? A punt return for a touchdown? A 99-yard interception return for another touchdown? Come on, who can make this up? These big plays were a perfect example of how quickly momentum can swing, and then steamroll you before you know what hit you.