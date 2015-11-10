Nitpicks & Nitwits: Grinding it out week after week is taking a toll

Welcome to "the grind."

We're at that time of the NFL season where you can't wait for what's coming next, yet you know you've got a long way to go before you get there. The schedule says there are eight games remaining before you can even begin to think about post-season possibilities.

As former Colts' coach Jim Mora once famously exclaimed, in Peyton Manning's shrill Four Tunesmen voice - "Uh, playoffs? Don't talk about playoffs! You kidding me? Playoffs?"

You want to go there, you want to talk about it. But you know better.

There is a long, long road still waiting to be traveled. The light at the end of the tunnel on that road? Might be an oncoming freight train - injuries are becoming the rule rather than the exception, and the Patriots are no exception. Players are hurt. Everyone gets bruised. You can only hope injuries heal quickly, and when they don't or can't, you hope you have enough depth to play on through them.

Ultimately, everyone has to. You can't push the pause button on the season "due to injuries," like some video game. You play through the hurt. Sometimes, you plug someone less experienced into the lineup because there isn't anyone else left. Sometimes you game-plan differently because of who is and isn't available. This is part of "the grind" in pro football, and it's the very definition of difficult from a team perspective.

By grinding away at the task at hand, the Patriots simply need to continue their devotion to work; to study and preparation. The plug-and-play system that has worked well for the past 15 years remains in place, even though no one yet knows if the system this year can be as effective as it has been in past seasons.

Got depth? We're all getting ready to find out.