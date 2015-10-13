Nitpicks & Nitwits: Lewis whirling his way into Patriot hearts, and opponents' heads

Flags-a-flyin' cause no cryin' - yet

Following a relatively penalty-free affair against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Patriots regressed in this area with nine accepted flags for 65 yards. Five of those penalties kept Dallas drives alive, and against a more efficient offense (or quarterback, perhaps) those self-inflicted miscues could prove costly.

There were also a couple of flags thrown for NE receivers running illegal picks/screens, enabling another receiver to get into the open. While the Patriots have had little trouble with gaining separation from defensive backs so far, this bears watching as the season - and the footing - changes. Julian Edelman was whistled for offensive pass interference in the 4th quarter, wiping out a big gain by Danny Amendola.

It didn't matter at the time, but it might matter later on when a big gain is needed.

Hardy's best isn't good for the game

Greg Hardy is easy to hate. We think he's a "bad guy" for beating up women, even though there was no one willing to take a stand against him, and no smoking-gun video (like Ray Rice had) at hand to prove anything.

But he's not the only one we should be hatin' on.

Hardy's comments to the media before the Cowboys took a few punches of their own against the Patriots (legally, of course) were met largely with derision and incredulity for their lack of humility and contriteness over his off-season transgressions. He even had some pointed words, we think, for Mrs. Tom Brady and her family.

And yet, Cowboys' Owner/President/General Manager/Grand Poobah Jerry Jones said after the game Hardy's performance Sunday "was a part of the best part of our team today" in a 30-6 defeat, with no apparent contrition of his own.

What this means, is that the NFL and at least some of its billionaire owners are more interested in providing you with entertainment and themselves with potential success, rather than doing the "right thing" and possibly teaching guys like Hardy lessons they could actually learn from. Remember, Hardy was initially suspended for 10 games before the league drew his suspension down to four - the same number of games Brady was to ridiculously serve over a couple of deflated footballs.

Jones was more than willing to sign Hardy and rescue him from potential football purgatory, if only because the Cowboys had a definitive need on defense. Forget doing whatever the right thing to do might have been; overlook the abuse, sweep the dirt under the rug. The guy can play.

It seems the game we love, or at least certain parts of it, deserves some of our scorn and ridicule. The NFL's new VP for Social Responsibility (yes, that's the actual title) said she was "disappointed" in Hardy?

Let's call it as it is. If Hardy couldn't play, he'd probably be in jail, or at least deserving of such. But I'm not disappointed in him. I'm disappointed in pro football.

