Nitpicks & Nitwits: The debate rages on - play 'em, or sit 'em?

A call to arms

Buffalo was expected to make a serious run at the playoffs this season, the Bills' first under Rex Ryan as a head coach. Those expectations crashed and burned Sunday, with the Bills official elimination from the playoff chase in a 35-25 loss to the Washington Redskins.

WR Sammy Watkins may or may not be a part of the immediate future in Buffalo, but you'd be hard pressed to find more brutal honesty from a player these days. "We need to call people out. If I'm doing something wrong, call me out," Watkins told Tyler Dunne of the Buffalo News. "If the line is doing something wrong or messing up, call them out. If the defense is doing something wrong, the defensive line, the secondary, call it out.

"Because at the end of the day, we're doing it to win, not to get on somebody and make them feel bad," he continued. "We're grown men. This is our job. We get paid millions and hundreds of thousands of dollars. Forget the money. You've got to go out there each week and play for the guy next to you."

Amen, Sammy. But now, even though it's not entirely your fault, someone in upstate New York is undoubtedly calling you and your teammates out. Is anyone there listening?

John Rooke is an author and award-winning broadcaster, and is in his 23rd year as the Patriots' stadium voice. Currently serving in several media capacities – which include hosting "Patriots Playbook" on Patriots.com Radio – Rooke has broadcast college football and basketball locally and nationally for 27 seasons and is a member of the *Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame. *