Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

With the injuries adding up at the tight end position, the Patriots were down to only second-year player Devin Asiasi for Tuesday's joint practice with the Eagles. Jonnu Smith missed his second-straight session after sustaining an ankle injury during Sunday's walkthrough, while Hunter Henry continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury sustained early last week.

"We got a couple of guys down but gotta step up and play my role," said Asiasi after Tuesday's session. "Knowing what I gotta do out there and knowing how to execute."

Even Troy Fumagalli was a surprise absence on Tuesday, thrusting Asiasi into the spotlight and he delivered with a touchdown catch from Mac Jones that had the rookie quarterback, as well as tight ends coach Nick Caley fired up.

"It definitely helps when you get your coaches behind you," said Asiasi of Caley's support. "They celebrate you on your wins and they help you out with your losses. Just gives you more confidence in what you're doing. Fired up to see him get fired up and it gives me more confidence."

It was far from the start to his second year that Asiasi would've wanted, landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list just before training camp and getting set back before even getting started.