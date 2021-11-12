Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

Ask any Patriots coach or assistant about their schemes and strategies and they'll remind you how they're a gameplan team and each week they tailor their strategy to their opponent. While many teams, old and current, might choose to just "do what they do" and do it with speed and aggressiveness, Bill Belichick's team likes to adjust each week, throwing new twists at teams that are designed to exploit what the Patriots coaching staff sees as their weakpoints.

"We saw a lot of Cover 2," said Justin Herbert, coming off this season's loss to the Patriots. "That was just one of those things that they did not show all year. That is one of those gameplan things where you go into the game, see and address at halftime."

Herbert is far from alone. Belichick and the Patriots have been adjusting their game plans for years, leaving opponents to guess what kind of offense and defense they'll morph into once kickoff arrives.

"I think if you want to go far enough, look at Sun Tzu," said Bill Belichick on Friday morning, invoking the centuries-old Art of War. "Look at the great generals, you exploit your strengths and attack weaknesses. That's about as fundamental as it gets. If there's something that you can do well, you want to try to do it. If there is something that your opponent is weak at, you want to try to attack it, and if you can match those up, then that's a good way of attack."

Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo shed some light on the process on the defensive side of the ball this past summer, as Mayo said it's first about getting down the fundamentals before they start messing around with schemes.

"Right now we're focused on fundamentals and laying the foundation of calls and schemes," said Mayo in early August. "Yes, we are a game plan defense but there are things that are fundamental to the way that we play defense here in the last 20 years and we have to get good at those before we can even think about moving on to something else. Really it's all about fundamentals... taking on blocks, tackling, just running. Just doing the simple things at a high level and a consistent basis, that is our primary goal."

And once the game plans start flowing, it can make it hard on the players as Mayo described last season.

"I would say the challenging part of playing here in New England is that we change every single week," said Mayo. "I know you've heard coach Belichick always talk about 'we are game plan defense,' so as soon as you get caught up, we're moving on to the next thing. So then the following week we'll use some of the principles from two weeks ago today, even though it has a small tweak. And I think that's really the challenging part for guys to come in here when most of these colleges they were on run the same four or five plays over and over and over again.

"There's multitude and that's changing every week, that's the difficult part about picking up our playbook."