Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Jan 05 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Pats headed back to playoffs

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

Jan 05, 2022 at 05:13 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20220105_PDC_Bourne_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

It was hard to be sure how the Patriots 2021 offseason would all come together on the field. After an influx of free agents and rookies that would make an immediate impact, the answer is now clear as the Patriots have bounced back after missing the playoffs in 2020 to secure a post-season berth in 2021.

Kendrick Bourne has been a big part of the turnaround. A somewhat unheralded signing at the time when he joined the Patriots on a three-year deal, Bourne has quickly assimilated into the New England offense, setting a career-high in catches through the usual 16 games.

"Everybody has bought in as a crew, especially the new guys. We all feed off each other," said Bourne on Wednesday. "Just working together, being good teammates has helped everybody. If you run from anything coaches are trying to teach you it won't work."

The career-high in catches doesn't tell the whole story, as Bourne's infectious personality has also helped transform the locker room dynamic. On the field, Bourne has even thrown a touchdown as Josh McDaniels has put all of his skills to use.

"The thing that stands out to me about Kendrick is when he gets the ball it's almost like he plays at a different speed," said McDaniels this week. "He runs with an aggressive style and kind of a recklessness that you love to see in a player as long as he takes care of the ball. That's something that he's done better and better as the years gone on.

"As many times as you can get it to him and let him have some space to work, those usually end up as positive plays for the Patriots."

"When I catch the ball I'm definitely trying to get into the defense, of course get as much yardage as I can before the defense can get there," said Bourne. "Fastest way to get into defenses is to get vertical."

Table inside Article
Year Catches Yards Touchdowns
2017 - SF 16 257 0
2018 - SF 42 487 4
2019 - SF 30 358 5
2020 - SF 49 667 2
2021 - NE 52 776 5

While Bourne has caught on quickly with the offense, his positivity has been a constant throughout the long season and is something appreciated by his coaches.

"He's definitely been fun to work with, he obviously, as you know, has a tremendous amount of energy and that's all the time," said McDaniels. "He's like a light switch that never goes out. It's fun to be around him and coach him fun, to be around him at walk-throughs, in meetings and games. You always feel like he's ready to help the team win."

"Just the growth is what I'm most happy about for myself and a lot of my teammates that I've seen, new guys here that have adapted to the coaching here and I think that's the most awesome thing," said Bourne. "Just winning as a whole is always good, to be able to play football the way we want to play and grow that way, it's awesome. Hopefully, I'm a part of it for a long time."

Practice & Injury Report

With rain in the forecast and a warm-weather game on tap in Florida this weekend, the Patriots moved practice inside the Socios.com Field House on Wednesday. There was some good news, as Nelson Agholor, who suffered a concussion against the Colts and hasn't practiced since was present for the opening warm-up period. Ronnie Perkins also returned after landing on Injured Reserve for three weeks. The only new unaccounted absence was safety Kyle Dugger, who was listed as a non-participant because of a hand injury.

The team's Reserve/COVID-19 list includes Myles Bryant, Yodny Cajuste and practice squad player Will Sherman.

Quotes of Note

Dont'a Hightower on how the team has changed since the Week 1 matchup against Miami:

"I would just say we've grown each week. Obviously, you know what you want to be and you work really hard and stuff but sometimes there are setbacks, there's adversity. We definitely had that. Just all in all I would just say we've grown together as a team, just kind of want to continue on the road we're on."

Bill Belichick on the Dolphins:

"It's been impressive watching the Dolphins here. They'd won seven of the last eight. Generally, played really good football. Tennessee wasn't their best game, but overall, this has been a pretty impressive stretch. They played solid in all three phases of the game, getting contributions from everybody. Offensively: the running game, passing game, receivers, tight ends, backs, quarterback. They're pretty healthy. The offensive line has been consistent. Defensively, big front, mix in multiple coverages, change the looks around there, make it hard on the offense, make it hard on the quarterback and the offensive line, in terms of identifying what they do."

Related Content

news

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

As the Patriots and Dolphins prepare to meet in the regular season finale, it has a familiar feel for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
news

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Coming off a big back-on-track win over the Jaguars, the Patriots will close their season out against a tough divisional rival.
news

Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are prepared for whatever Jaguars team shows up in Foxborough on Sunday.
news

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

With the chance to break 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns, Damien Harris has had a breakout year for the Patriots in 2021.
news

Mac locked on hometown Jaguars

Despite the Patriots second two-game losing streak of the season, their rookie quarterback is staying focused solely on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Notebook: Belichick, Patriots remember John Madden

A day after the football legend passed away, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put his importance to the game in perspective.
news

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

The Patriots offensive coordinator expressed no concerns about his quarterback hitting the rookie wall, as they look to finish strong and seal up a playoff berth.
news

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

A day after a disappointing loss, Patriots captain Matthew Slater laid out what his team needs to do with two games to go.
news

Notebook: Pats balancing Christmas holiday with a huge game

The Patriots are balancing an important holiday and a major divisional clash this week.
news

Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection

From undrafted to the Pro Bowl, J.C. Jackson has made the most of his opportunities.
news

Notebook: McCourty ready for another divisional clash with Buffalo

The 12-year veteran on getting his team ready for another big AFC East battle against the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 1/5

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/5

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hunter Henry 1/5: "I feel like I've become a better football player"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

Jalen Mills 1/5: "It's always those little things"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

Kendrick Bourne 1/5: "We've got a lot to play for"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

Mac Jones 1/5: "We have to bring our 'A' game"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his video conference call on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Connecticut Family Receives Super Surprise from Robert Kraft

Connecticut brothers Anthony, Dominic, Vincent and Cristiano unexpectedly lost their mom, Gina this past November. Last month, they received a call from Robert Kraft who presented them with a super surprise for the holidays.

Bill Belichick on Dolphins 1/5: "They're solid in all three phases"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising