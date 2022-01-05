Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

It was hard to be sure how the Patriots 2021 offseason would all come together on the field. After an influx of free agents and rookies that would make an immediate impact, the answer is now clear as the Patriots have bounced back after missing the playoffs in 2020 to secure a post-season berth in 2021.

Kendrick Bourne has been a big part of the turnaround. A somewhat unheralded signing at the time when he joined the Patriots on a three-year deal, Bourne has quickly assimilated into the New England offense, setting a career-high in catches through the usual 16 games.

"Everybody has bought in as a crew, especially the new guys. We all feed off each other," said Bourne on Wednesday. "Just working together, being good teammates has helped everybody. If you run from anything coaches are trying to teach you it won't work."

The career-high in catches doesn't tell the whole story, as Bourne's infectious personality has also helped transform the locker room dynamic. On the field, Bourne has even thrown a touchdown as Josh McDaniels has put all of his skills to use.

"The thing that stands out to me about Kendrick is when he gets the ball it's almost like he plays at a different speed," said McDaniels this week. "He runs with an aggressive style and kind of a recklessness that you love to see in a player as long as he takes care of the ball. That's something that he's done better and better as the years gone on.

"As many times as you can get it to him and let him have some space to work, those usually end up as positive plays for the Patriots."