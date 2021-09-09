Notebook: Harris carries on as opener approaches

After spending his first two years not playing in the season opener, Damien Harris is poised to play a big part in the Patriots offense against the Dolphins on Sunday. With Sony Michel now in Los Angeles and Rex Burkhead in Houston, Harris figures to carry a heavy load as he embarks on his third year and could be poised for a breakout season if he can build on the success he had in 10 appearances in 2020.

"Coach Belichick says all the time that running the football and establishing the line of scrimmage is a sign of a tough football team," said Harris on Thursday evening. "Obviously that's something we want to do. We want to set that identity, set that precedent that no matter who lines up across from us, no matter who you play, where you play, we're gonna show up and try to be the tougher team, the more physical team and try to do that for 60 minutes."

"He's been here since the day after the season was over," said Belichick at the start of training camp about Harris. "He has worked as hard as anyone has in the offseason. I'm sure that'll help his preparation. Heading into this camp, we'll see how he does. He's worked extremely hard. He's a very dedicated player. I've been impressed by the commitment he has shown."

Harris made an impressive debut in 2020, rushing for 100 yards on 17 carries, a threshold he'd top two more times, including a 22-carry, 121-yard performance against the Ravens in one of the biggest wins of the season.

Now, Harris is looking to build off of that success in 2021, even carrying around a football around the facilities with him as he was while waiting for his media availability on Thursday to begin, calling it part of his daily routine as part of a focus on ball security.

"It's something I picked up this offseason and I haven't been able to put it down," said Harris, who admitted he hadn't seen The Program, which features a running back who has to bring a football around with him off the field while his teammates try to strip him of it. "It shows my love of the game, and it's part of my daily routine now."

With a rookie quarterback under center, a productive ground game, led by a renewed tight end group and a solid veteran offensive line, should be of major importance, especially early in the season. And for Harris, having friend and former teammate Mac Jones as the starter should provide a familiar boost.