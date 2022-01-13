Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

"I just play the game the best way I know how," said Harris, who, along with Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden will be key players for the Patriots this weekend as the open the playoffs in the Wild Card round against their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

"They do a great job of trying to swarm the ball, they get all those DBs and linebackers with all that speed, they got they do a good job trying to gang tackle," said Fears of the Bills defenders. "That's the challenge. They're a very active defense, very fast, very athletic."

Though Harris is a veteran of 27 NFL games, this will be his first time entering the playoff fray. How well he and Stevenson handle their initiation will play a big part in how the game goes. Fears laid out how much more intense the playoffs can be.