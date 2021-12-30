Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

2021 has easily been Damien Harris' best with the Patriots, already topping all his career highs with two games still to go. With 12 touchdowns and quickly closing on 1,000 yards, Harris' impact on the field has been obvious and his presence was missed in Indianapolis.
But off the field, he's showing up too. Harris has been a vocal presence during media practice access, often bursting off his first run of warm-ups and finishing it by screaming at and firing up Mac Jones at midfield.
With the Patriots fighting through a two-game losing streak, Harris' energy hasn't waned.
"I know I'm very fortunate and very blessed to be in the position that I'm in, to be able to play this game," said the hard-charging Harris. "I don't take it for granted and I just go out there and try to play as hard as I can with that in mind because I know not everybody has this opportunity. I like to go out there and give it my best, to give it my all and play my heart out every Sunday."
With Rhamondre Stevenson back at practice this week, the duo should be reunited against the Jaguars for the first time since the last win of the season in Buffalo. Along with Brandon Bolden, running backs coach Ivan Fears has a group that is a vital cog for the Patriots offense.
"He brings a lot of energy a lot of fire and a lot of passion to this organization," said Harris of coach Fears. "That's what I appreciate the most, he's been coaching a long time and he's seen a lot of football. He's a great mind of the game obviously... and he just knows a lot about the game. All the insight that he has, all the lessons he has both on and off the field. He's a light in that room and we love having him around."
Practice & Injury Report
There were two new players missing from the Patriots Thursday's practice session, which took place in cold and wet conditions on the upper practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium -- Shaq Mason and Yodny Cajuste, however Deatrich Wise returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Nelson Agholor (concussion) and Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) were also absent along with the five players still on the COVID lis t- Matthew Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Brandon King, Brian Hoyer and Josh Uche.
Mason showed up with an illness on the Injury Report. Cajuste and Bledsoe landed on the Reserve/COVID list later in the day.
Quotes of Note
Kendrick Bourne on starting fast:
"Really just locking in, executing like we haven't been. Just executing early on, starting with a catch, a good run, whatever it may be. Just start off on the right foot."
Hunter Henry on getting back to winning football:
"Continuing to show up, be consistent. I didn't play as great as I wanted to probably Sunday. I felt like we left some stuff out there on the field for sure. Just gotta learn from it and continue to get better. That's what football is."
Myles Bryant on getting over a tough outing against the Bills:
"There were times when they made the play and I didn't and you wanna make the play and help the team win, at the end of the day that's what we're here to do and that's why I'm out there, to help my team win. Guys picked me up, guys in the locker room. We're just working hard, trying to get back on track... get back to playing Patriots football how we know we can."