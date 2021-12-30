Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

2021 has easily been Damien Harris' best with the Patriots, already topping all his career highs with two games still to go. With 12 touchdowns and quickly closing on 1,000 yards, Harris' impact on the field has been obvious and his presence was missed in Indianapolis.

But off the field, he's showing up too. Harris has been a vocal presence during media practice access, often bursting off his first run of warm-ups and finishing it by screaming at and firing up Mac Jones at midfield.

With the Patriots fighting through a two-game losing streak, Harris' energy hasn't waned.

"I know I'm very fortunate and very blessed to be in the position that I'm in, to be able to play this game," said the hard-charging Harris. "I don't take it for granted and I just go out there and try to play as hard as I can with that in mind because I know not everybody has this opportunity. I like to go out there and give it my best, to give it my all and play my heart out every Sunday."

With Rhamondre Stevenson back at practice this week, the duo should be reunited against the Jaguars for the first time since the last win of the season in Buffalo. Along with Brandon Bolden, running backs coach Ivan Fears has a group that is a vital cog for the Patriots offense.